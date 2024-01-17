7-Time Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals the Surprising Benefits of Chewing Gum for Concentration and Productivity

Jun 28, 2015; Sonoma, CA, USA; Actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger smiles for fans before the Toyota/SaveMart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of those rare individuals who, regardless of the type of work, gets things done efficiently. Be it his bodybuilding, administrative, or acting career, productivity has always followed his work. Talking along the same lines, Schwarzenegger, in his recent newsletter, writes how chewing a piece of gum can boost concentration and productivity.

In the recent edition of Arnold’s Pump Club, The Austrian Oak talks about how one can improve concentration. And one easy way that the Terminator actor suggests is by chewing gum.

“Chewing gum is an effective way to increase concentration, focus…”

Losing focus is natural when one works long hours. So, gum is an incredible source to quickly regain focus and also an alternative, especially for those who don’t like consuming caffeine-rich beverages.

While chewing gum is a great way to improve concentration, that’s not where its benefits end. Research suggests that it also improves your memory and boosts your mood.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has been a massive advocate of coffee for improving attention, confessed, while citing research, that chewing gum also increases attention and reduces daytime sleepiness, as much as coffee does, and that too without giving you the jitters and creating an addiction.

But the impact (productivity boost in this case) of chewing gum is not something that lasts the whole day. Arnold Schwarzenegger notes that the boost wears off in about 20 minutes.

And though the boost is for a short time, the benefits of chewing the gum, like staying sharp without taking other stimulants, outweigh the problem of not lasting long.

While the benefits of chewing gum while working are pretty much clear now, how does this exactly work? As per studies, it improves the blood flow to the brain and activates an area called the hippocampus, which helps in learning.

“Studies suggest this phenomenon might be caused by better blood flow to your brain (chewing gum can increase it by up to 40 percent).”

While chewing gum can increase work productivity, Arnie once talked about how taking a 10-minute break after a few hours of work can also help increase work efficiency.

Arnold Schwarzenegger discloses how short breaks can help maximize work efficiency

In an earlier edition of his newsletter, the seven-time Olympia, with the help of a study, noted that small breaks can be extremely helpful in improving productivity. Schwarzenegger states that during this 10-minute break, one should not scroll any social feed as it drains mental energy, making one feel even more mentally exhausted.

To get the best results, during this break, you can take a walk, watch something funny, listen to music, or do an activity that gives you joy.

So, during work, if you feel that you are losing focus and your efficiency is taking a hit, per the Terminator actor’s advice, chewing gum and taking small breaks could be the easiest methods to get back to your best.