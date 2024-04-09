7-Time Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares Promising News About Progress in Parkinson’s Treatment

As individuals age, they become more prone to degenerative brain diseases, and Parkinson’s is among the most common ones. But there isn’t an appropriate cure for it just yet, even if it’s rather common. Nevertheless, Arnold Schwarzenegger offers a glimmer of hope in his newsletter as a medication that may alleviate the symptoms of the disease.

Scientific research has identified Parkinson’s disease as a neurological condition characterized by involuntary or uncontrollable movement. Shaking, rigidity, and problems with balance and coordination are some of the symptoms of these movements.

Typically, Parkinson’s symptoms start mild, but as the illness progresses, the individual finds it more difficult to do even the most basic of tasks. These tasks include basic behaviors like walking and talking. However, these symptoms can be treated at earlier stages, as Schwarzenegger, who shares a research study, writes:

“A new study showed signs of a drug that might be able to treat symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease.”

The Austrian Oak draws attention to a small-scale study that included just 150 individuals. Nevertheless, a specific medicine helped lessen the symptoms in those whose condition was in its early stages. Additionally, the former bodybuilder gives out information on the drug, stating:

“What makes it even more interesting is that the drug used (Lixisenatide) is a GLP-1 receptor agonist, the same type of medication found in the new age of weight loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy.”

According to Schwarzenegger, the treatment may include lixisenatide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist. The initial purpose of it was to aid in the successful treatment of diabetes. As a result of these developments, the idea that it may aid in weight reduction was also born.

As per the Austrian Oak, more research points to insulin resistance as a possible risk factor for Parkinson’s disease, as he writes:

“Prior research found that people with diabetes are about 40 percent more likely to develop diabetes, and their symptoms tend to intensify faster.”

Nonetheless, the medicine addresses this head-on and shows promise in linking it to the primary illness.

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares vital information on coffee for prevention of type 2 diabetes

Several fitness enthusiasts, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, take coffee as a pre-workout supplement. On the other hand, the drink aids in the prevention of type-2 diabetes, which is an additional perk. Numerous variables put millions of individuals in the US at high risk for developing type-2 diabetes, as per the data. Schwarzenegger cited research showing that drinking three to four cups of coffee daily can reduce the risk of illness by 25%.

Research participants also included those who were obese, smoked, or had preexisting diseases that might affect their health. The former Hollywood star, however, wrote that those who drank coffee in moderation not only reduced their risk of developing type 2 diabetes but also kept their health in good shape.