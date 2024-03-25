Mitchell Hooper Warns of a New World Record, Leaving Fitness World Stunned

Mitchell Hooper is already on his way to impress the Strongman community with his power. In the past few years, the Canadian has proved his worth and made his throne among other strongmen giants. He often posts his daily routine and strength work on his social media for fans to marvel at. But recently, according to an Instagram post, he came dangerously close to breaking a world record.

Previously, at both the Arnold Strongman Classic championships, Hooper clinched the winning titles. He stunned fans with his capacity to hold on to weights, perform tasks with inhuman strength, and grow to become the undebated champion. Yet, his achievements don’t stop there.

In a recent video, the ‘Moose’ was seen performing an axle press with a 455lbs (206kg) weight. While the feat alone was quite impressive, he did not want to stop there. Hooper’s mission was to break the world record. And he warned his fans of what was about to come in the post’s caption.

“The axle world record is not safe.”

The strongman community flooded the comments section, expressing their shock and awe at watching Hooper. The Canadian’s coach, Laurence Shahlaei, led the comments with a teasing statement.

“Did you do 206kg because my best is 205kg…awesome work buddy”

The official account of Arnold Sports UK also expressed their surprise.

“This is crazy work!”

Many even joked about how watching Hooper perform the press felt like a physical injury.

“My spine ruptured watching this.”

One even predicted that he was on his way to create history with his strength.

“He is the most athletic strongman in the history of the sport.”

Fans even attempted to tag Strongman Cheick Sanou, who originally established the world record. The overall view seemed to be the same – Hooper could crush the record if he stayed healthy and pushed harder. What adds to the feat is the fact that Hooper has been performing these stunts with a hamstring injury.

Mitchell Hooper confessed how he couldn’t deadlift for months

Even the strongest man on Earth faces adversities, and Mitchell Hooper wasn’t immune to them. After the Arnold Classic UK, he revealed in an Instagram post how his last injury prevented him from performing deadlifts off the ground. Ironically, he won the championship at an event that demanded athletes perform deadlift reps.

At the previous Shaw Classic in 2023, Hooper tore his hamstring, which immediately limited his training. Consequently, he paid attention to his recovery and practiced strength training before participating in other championships. Fans were impressed by his grit and determination, declaring that this move might earn him the title of GOAT.