Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals the Jaw-Dropping Truth About Consuming Soy

Dietary practices hold a lot of significance in one’s fitness journey. While former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger may not have paid too much attention to his macros, he swears by many kinds of nutrition tips that helped him along his fitness journey. And now, he shares them with fellow fitness enthusiasts.

In his recent newsletter, Schwarzenegger spoke about a controversial ingredient and its significance – Soy. While people often include it in their diets as a rich protein source, many refrain from it due to potential allergies and, in the case of men, hormonal disruption. Soy contains phytoestrogen which caused a debate surrounding estrogen levels in males.

However, Schwarzenegger debunked all of these claims. While soy did contain phytoestrogen, there was no evidence that it affected male hormones. In fact, it still remains an excellent source of protein and amino acids.

Men often refrain from consuming soy over fears of altering their sex hormones. However, a study on soy’s effects on male hormones suggests that high levels of consumption also have no impact on the said subject. On the contrary, they provide potential protective benefits for women.

“Studies suggest that a soy-heavy, vegan diet supports muscle growth and strength just as much as an omnivorous way of life.”

According to Schwarzenegger, soy also has an ideal amino acid profile, especially for people looking for appropriate vegan protein options. Therefore, it’s a viable option that doesn’t need fear-mongering surrounding its inclusion.

“Some people say that soy is dangerous for men. Others say it’s fine. But instead of hurling “soy boy” insults, the research paints a different picture than what you’ve been told.”

Speaking of dietary tips for optimum nutrition, Schwarzenegger has often raved about the benefits of coffee for various concerns surrounding fitness. Be it muscle strength or brain health, caffeine has immense benefits.

Breakfast of champions: why Arnold Schwarzenegger wants you to have another cup of coffee

Schwarzenegger has often talked about how caffeine provides the strength and jolt necessary for performing intense workouts. However, your regular morning cup of coffee has more benefits than merely waking you up.

Caffeine is scientifically proven to reduce the chances of stroke and dementia. It increases blood flow to the brain and those who consume specific amounts of it regularly have 32% less chance of a stroke and 28% less chance of dementia. Schwarzenegger is here to beat the blues and make sure fitness enthusiasts are energized for the day.