“Light in Your Bedroom While You Sleep Could Lead to Cardiovascular Problems”: 7-Time Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals the Health Risks Involved in Sleeping in Dimly Lit Rooms

In his 76 years of existence, Arnold Schwarzenegger has always vouched for staying fit, following a routine, and being healthy. Whenever he has the opportunity, the former bodybuilder educates his fellow village members on various topics, like health and lifestyle. Having shared several tips, he has once again come up with a health tip on how we can avoid heart-related risks to live longer.

In his recent edition of the newsletter, Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses the health risks involved in dimly lit rooms and even sleeping in them. Sleeping with a small amount of light in a room can cause harm to our hearts and increase insulin levels. He mentions that nightlight can help us see in the dark, but it damages our hearts without our knowledge.

Arnold says that this might sound like science fiction and nothing vital. However, over the past two decades, “Artificial Light At Night” and general health relationships have been studied in detail. Researchers have concluded and witnessed a connection to how night light affects one’s circadian rhythm and causes major health issues.

“Recent studies suggest that light in your bedroom while you sleep could lead to cardiovascular problems and other health issues.”

The Austrian Oak further mentions that, due to these dim lights in your room, it is not just your rest that is disturbed. But you also begin to experience circadian misalignment. This later on leads to metabolic, psychological, and cardiovascular issues.

The light represses your natural melatonin production, making it hard to fall asleep and stay asleep during the night. However, Arnold states that this is not new. Recently, 20 people were examined by researchers in a sleep lab. During this study, it was noticed that those who slept in dimly lit rooms had higher heart rates.

“Those who slept in dimly lit rooms for just two nights had higher heart rates and increased insulin resistance (poor management of glucose in your blood) compared to those who slept in the dark.”

Hence, he suggests decreasing blue light hours before sleep and keeping your rooms as dark as you can whenever you sleep. He once discussed, in connection with having a healthier heart, an everyday task that helps reduce heart disease.

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares his top tip for limiting heart disease

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares health tips and hacks through his newsletter frequently. Having combated multiple heart surgeries, the 76-year-old is conscious of maintaining a healthy and balanced life. While speaking on better health, Arnold shared how a simple habit can help protect your heart.

“Research suggests that taking the stairs daily can cut your risk of heart disease or stroke by 20 percent.”

The incidence of CVDs and other lifestyle diseases is surging in the USA and other parts of the world. He shared that starting small by swapping an elevator for stairs can do wonders.

Michael Easter’s book The Cofort Crisis shares that only as little as 2 percent of people take stairs. He concluded by citing how studies show that this habit can make a huge difference in avoiding heart diseases.