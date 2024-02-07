“First Thing That People Think Of”: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Versatile Son Admits True Feelings on Being Compared to the Terminator

Arnold Schwarzenegger made a name for himself when he moved to America in the 60s. At 21, the Austrian Oak had already achieved accolades before he went on to dominate more fields of passion. And now, at 26, his son Joseph Baena faces expectations to do something equally big.

In a recent candid chat, Baena opened up about his life, bodybuilding journey, motivation, and past. His progression through various careers has been stellar, and the young star reflects his father’s principles in a lot of ways. But he acknowledges the pressure that comes with it at the same time.

Speaking of how things were growing up in the public eye, Baena has always talked openly about his relationship with Schwarzenegger. While he strived to make a name for himself, his father inspired him in different ways. Nevertheless, he knew and observed how fans would almost always compare them.

The pressure of growing up in a family full of achievers is a feeling Baena knew all too well about. Yet, given how he successfully tried his hand at acting, dancing, real estate, bodybuilding, and DJing, he proved that the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree.

“For me, it’s also been like accepting that my dad, my family, will always be a part of me, and I’ll always be compared because that’s the first thing that people think of.”

And to answer the curious question of whether he picked up acting and bodybuilding because of his father, he clapped back with the truth. Baena loved what he did for a living, and every single activity that he did was fuelled by his passion. Therefore, his path may be similar to Schwarzenegger’s, but the choice was his.

“The passions and careers that I’m following…I’m following them because I love them and I genuinely care about them and they actually make me happy…I’m not doing anything to beat anyone else. I’m just trying to make myself happy.”

Currently, Baena spends his time working out, producing gym content, being a successful real estate agent, and occasionally playing an in-house disco jockey at events. His passion for fitness made him launch something similar to what his father had going on.

New Year’s gift for fitness enthusiasts from Arnold Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena

January is often the month of fitness resolutions. Keeping that in mind, both Schwarzenegger and Baena launched fitness-based initiatives to promote healthier living among people. While the Terminator announced a fitness application dedicated to his newsletter readers, Baena went the educational way.

The young, jacked star launched a fitness program after months of working on one. He detailed his journey and how the plan was curated for those wanting to start their bodybuilding journey. It contained Baena’s insights and guidance on how to get started at the gym and get jacked gradually. Fans love to see the duo working towards a common goal and hype each other up.