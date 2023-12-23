After Struggling From Break, Chris Bumstead Announces Major Baby Update in a Heartwarming Video

Fitness enthusiasts look up to Chris Bumstead not only because of his physique but also because of his passion for the sport. The bodybuilding icon made history with five Mr. Olympia titles in a row. And yet he remained humble and neck-deep in training as soon as he bagged the gold. However, after a series of life updates, Bumstead has been struggling to bounce back to his routine after a break.

Advertisement

Sometime around Thanksgiving, the Canadian icon took to Instagram to announce that he was going to be a father. Since then, he and his fiancée, Courtney King, have received all the love from fans across the globe. He also went forth with a hair transplant sometime last month, which introduced some drastic changes, not only in his looks but also in his routine.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzurOiZrs4m/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

However, the bodybuilding sensation just announced a major update after his big baby announcement. Bumstead shared a heartwarming video of a gender reveal that featured him and King popping a giant balloon to reveal who baby Bumstead would be.

“Going to be a girl dad.”

After an extended break from training and working out, the icon now gets to spend time with his partner and eagerly awaits his baby girl. A massive gap in his routine was difficult to navigate since these were uncharted waters for Bumstead. However, 2024 seems promising, with not only a new title in his personal life but also a new approach towards training for the next season.

“I’m going to do my best in the new year to document on YouTube getting my a** back into elite shape with a relatively “balanced” lifestyle.”

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0hXiXyAYU9/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

In an earlier interview, the 28-year-old happily spoke about his onset into fatherhood and how his priority has always been his family. Now that a new addition is about to join soon, Bumstead mulled over the heights to which he could reach in bodybuilding.

Chris Bumstead comments on multiple titles vs. being a father

In a detailed podcast with Patrick Bet-David, Bumstead spoke on many subjects, including career, family, and more. While he was overjoyed to announce his new chapter in life, David also wondered how far he could go in terms of his career.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0e6xcLAPpC/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Since the Canadian star has always been transparent about his journey, he confessed that he never thought of the sport lasting more than 10–15 years for him. And this was also the reason he established his own brand. He wants to eventually gain more returns from his business compared to the competitions. In the end, even if he did have the hypothetical choice of winning the Mr. Olympia Classic Physique title ten times in a row at the cost of his family time, he knew his choice. While always wanting to be a dad for the longest time, Bumstead pretty much continues to win hearts with his bold response to choose to be a dad over anything else.