After a Health Scare, Samson Dauda Announces Return to Arnold Classic UK ‘Feeling a Lot Better’

Samson Dauda faced a flood of concerned fans after he admitted to needing medical attention a few days ago. After the Arnold Classic 2024, he reported feeling extremely unwell and wanting to hospitalize himself. However, he recently claimed in a series of Instagram stories that he’d been feeling much better since the fiasco.

The Arnold Classic 2024 witnessed competitors Hadi Choopan and Samson Dauda at their best physiques, making it difficult for fans and judges to choose the ultimate winner. Although the former ended up with the crown, the Nigerian Lion surprised everyone with his improved body since the Olympia.

The aftermath of the competition, however, was brutal for him. Bodybuilding involves athletes pushing their limits to the brink, and he did so too. Confessing that he almost felt like his body was “shutting down,” Dauda was alarmed enough to put a hold on his upcoming shows, including Arnold Classic UK.

However, in a recent development, things seemed to be looking up for him. He had been feeling better and has promised fans to spill the details in an upcoming video. Meanwhile, Dauda also confirmed that he was almost ready for the same drill at the Arnold Classic UK.

“I’m coming over the other side of it, I’m feeling a lot better today. I’m pretty much at the back end of it.”

From his brief description of the ailment, Dauda seemed to have caught the flu, which eventually spread to his partner as well. While he still had some symptoms of it hanging around, he felt a lot more comfortable exercising through it.

“You know that back end bit of flu? Where you got that groggy throat and that little bit of phlegmy cough? That’s what I have left.”

But now that Dauda is back on track, Arnold Classic UK might have a jacked monster aiming for the trophy. His recent physique has received a flood of compliments, and he hopes that with a bit more push, he should be able to clinch the upcoming show title. But he had already won hearts after he made a heartwarming gesture at the Ohio show.

Brothers in Iron, Samson Dauda extended his warm wishes on his onstage rival’s win

Dauda may not have won the title at the Arnold Classic 2024, but he did manage to steal hearts and set the bar high for sportsmanship in bodybuilding. Upon his competitor, Hadi Choopan’s, win, Dauda went all out to congratulate him on the achievement.

Dedicating an Instagram post to the Persian Wolf, he expressed his gratitude and respect for him and confessed how he always pushed him to be better. Overwhelmed with these strong feelings, Choopan also wished him good luck and echoed the same emotions for Dauda. The bodybuilding world witnessed the formation of a long-lasting bond that day.