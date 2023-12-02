HomeSearch

“Taking Off a Little More Time…”: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Crucial Message for Fitness Fanatics During Their Holidays Could Save Some Panic

Simar Singh Wadhwa
|Published December 02, 2023

Actor, former bodybuilder, and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger is a celebrity who, despite working in different professions, has always focused on staying healthy. At the start of this year, his passion for fitness pushed him to start a free daily fitness newsletter, Arnold’s Pump Club, in which he gives some simple tips to the subscribers (village members, as he calls them) on how to stay fit and healthy. In one of the editions of his newsletter, Schwarzenegger talked about why one should not be worried about their health if they are on vacation or a few days off.

“Are you taking off a little more time than usual during the holiday? We want you to stay consistent with your habits, but a few missed days are no reason to panic.”

Arnie mentions research from the National Library of Medicine and states The 3-week rule as the subheading of one of his topics covered in the edition. He elaborates on the 3-week rule and writes:

“Research suggests that losing strength and muscle takes approximately three weeks of inactivity. And if you’re more interested in your endurance, you can take off two weeks before seeing a noticeable change.”

He further mentions that one can feel worse when one breaks their routine and deems they have done some damage. But as per him, that should not be the case. Small breaks, taking a vacation, or getting sick should not make one extremely worried about losing their health.

Arnold Schwarzenegger believes that muscle memory is real and helps in regaining health

The Governator further points out that even if the break is long, like if one sustains an injury, they can regain their progress quickly. While stating another study, Arnie mentions that muscle memory helps in this scenario.

“(‘“muscle memory” is real). One study found that after a 7-month break, participants regained their strength in just six weeks of consistent training.”

In conclusion, the Terminator actor believes that consistency is essential for success. Any short-term distractions or breaks cannot derail one from their goals. What one does most of the time will determine the changes one can see in their overall health.

