2024 Arnold Classic UK: Classic Physique Enthusiasts Rage Over ‘Robbery’ Post Wesley Vissers Win

The Classic Physique icons returned to the stage at the Arnold Classic UK this weekend. Having already been through the competition merely weeks ago, this wasn’t their first rodeo. The Dutch Oak Wesley Vissers won the crown again, proving that his previous win wasn’t a coincidence. But not everyone was happy with the results this time, and they voiced their opinions on Instagram.

This year, Denis Romanov stood 6th, Emanuele Ricotti stood 5th, Michael Daboul grabbed the 4th position, Urs Kalecinski stood 3rd, and Breon Ansley was the first runner-up. This ranking did not sit well with bodybuilding enthusiasts, who felt that Kalecinski did not deserve third place.

After the official Instagram page of the Arnold Classic UK posted the results with a photo of the final six, many flooded the comments section with their bold takes. Fans firmly believed that while Ansley had a good physique, he did not deserve second place.

On the other hand, German jacked star Kalecinski presented an improved physique compared to what he flaunted at the Arnold Classic in Ohio. Fans recognized the work he had put in and rallied for his well-deserved position up the ranks.

“Super happy for Wesley, what a classic physique. A bit sad for Urs, I like Breon but he wasn’t better than Urs today I’m sorry.”

Many claimed that he was robbed of the position.

“Wow!!!! @the.miraclebear came in better than he did at the Arnold Classic USA, and got 3rd? Highway robbery!!!!”

One fan claimed that the championship seemed rigged.

“Urs was much better then Breon, huger with better presence – this one was rigged”

Someone deep-dived into how historically, the German had been beating Ansley while not presenting his best physique.

“Urs honestly looked better I think. He has beaten breon at the arnold with a worse package and now with an amazing package He lost?!”

One fan even compared Kalecinski to German bodybuilding veteran Markus Ruhl.

“Urs got robbed like ruhl for years.”

Whether or not the ranking seemed fair, the competitors are now on their way to preparing for the grand showdown. Mr. Olympia may be months away, but the preparations have already begun. There, these participants would have to face reigning champion Chris Bumstead. And given their recent workout together, the Canadian is prepared to give his best.

Chris Bumstead worked out with Classic Physique champions before the Arnold Classic UK showdown

After Wesley Vissers was crowned the winner of the Arnold Classic in Ohio, the champions had weeks to prepare before the UK show. That’s when reigning Mr. Olympia Classic Physique Chris Bumstead stepped in to help them sweat it out in the gym.

Together, Bumstead, Kalecinski, Ramon Dino, and Vissers underwent a taxing routine that the Canadian bodybuilder had created for some intense action. Mr. Olympia team live-streamed the occasion on YouTube for fans’ entertainment. With veteran Chris Cormier’s assistance, the champions got a good pump and prepared for the upcoming show.