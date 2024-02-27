Arnold Classic 2024: Jay Cutler to Receive the Lifetime Achievement Award This Year

The Arnold Sports Festival 2024 will commence on February 29th and end on March 2nd. Throughout the festival, various sporting events will take place, including many bodybuilding competitions. However, one of the highlights of the festival is honoring a veteran athlete.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is given to yesteryear bodybuilders who made significant contributions to the sport during their prime. Previously, veterans like Flex Wheeler, Ronnie Coleman, Lee Haney, and more have been bestowed with the title. Now, it is four-time Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler’s turn.

The Arnold Sports Festival committee recently announced that three-time Arnold Classic and four-time Mr. Olympia winner Jay Cutler was this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. The award is generally given during the Arnold Classic finals before the competition results are announced.

Cutler won his first Arnold Classic in 2002 and kept his throne for two more years. After his last Mr. Olympia in 2013, he retired at 40. But his bodybuilding journey never came to an end. A decade later, Cutler is still going strong with his fitness challenge and never misses a day at the gym.

“My end goal on my 50th birthday is to be the best I can absolutely be.”

This year, his award brought together many fans and fellow bodybuilders who expressed joy upon seeing their favorite athlete. Veterans, including Kai Greene, congratulated the former bodybuilding icon by commenting with clap emoticons under the announcement post.

Cutler’s partner, Angie Feliciano, was beaming with pride and penned:

“So proud of you my papi.”

Upcoming Arnold Classic contender Antoine Vaillant also called out:

“THE KING.”

A fitness enthusiast seemed enthralled to see his favorite icon finally get the recognition he deserved.

“THIS!!! Congratulations to @jaycutler and honestly a better deserving recipient you would have a hard time finding!”

Few fans even called him an inspiration for his contributions to the sport and wrote:

“The GOAT and inspiration to all generations!”

“Makes the Arnold better Show this year @jaycutler is the ambassador of Body Building following him since the 90’s.”

Cutler has been a guiding light for many aspiring bodybuilders who look up to him. Over the years, he has won many trophies and accolades for his work. However, there was one particular prestige that he regretted not winning.

What could the four-time Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler regret not achieving?

Throughout his prolific career, Cutler proved to fans that age doesn’t matter when one takes extra steps to maintain fitness. Before he swept the judges and fans off their feet at the bigger competitions, Cutler won his pro card with an interesting story.

In a vlog, he recalled the 1996 USA Nationals that rewarded him with his pro card. His physique, even back then, was so up to the mark that he invited his friends and family over to watch him get his professional tag. While he did eventually win it, he did not win the overall championship.

Since winning the Nationals meant the title-holder got their picture at the Gold’s Gym as a Nationals champion, Cutler regretted not getting that honor. Nevertheless, he now has several titles and trophies to flaunt, including the upcoming Lifetime Achievement Award.