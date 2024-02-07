“All’s Fair in Gains and Lifting”: Christopher Bumstead Adds His Twist to Taylor Swift’s ‘Tortured Poets’ Album

Often, marketing in bodybuilding can take new flights. In the case of Christopher Bumstead and his partnership with Raw Nutrition, the team planned to do something topical yet fun. This initiative caused hilarity among fans.

With the recent commotion surrounding the Grammy’s and Taylor Swift not only winning her fourth Album of the Year award but also announcing her new album, Bumstead decided to ride the trend wave. The bodybuilder went on to make a parody of the popstar’s upcoming album’s cover along with a write-up.

Featuring Bumstead in an elegant pose shot in a frame similar to Swift’s upcoming release, ‘The Tortured Poets.’ The aesthetics of the picture matched that of the album cover. Vintage color grading, along with the bodybuilding icon splayed out amidst a bunch of pillows that looked hilariously similar to the popstar’s music art, tied it all together.

But that was not all. As a treat to fans, the team took the parody a notch higher by mimicking the poetry that Swift wrote for her album. But instead of potential song lyrics, the poem read more like an ode to the gym by a fitness enthusiast.

“And so I enter into the gym

My arms of much skinny

My legs, that weep of soreness

My gym bros who balled before me

The ick ick ick of tripods in the gym

My veins fueled with Thavage.”

And with a humorous take on the newest talk in the music world, it seems Bumstead might have an alternate career in the making. The post accompanied the concluding line of the poem as the caption, reading:

“All’s fair in gains and lifting…”

Given Bumstead’s 23+ million followers, the post seemed to be a hit among bodybuilding enthusiasts. Since they got a glimpse of a new side of their favorite Canadian icon, the comments under the post featured people going rogue.

Christopher Bumstead as The Tortured Poet invokes hilarious responses from fans

The parody, courtesy of Raw Nutrition and Bumstead’s brilliant sense of humor, attracted fans’ baffled yet fun comments. Some pointed out the extent of similarity between the bodybuilding icon and the popstar, thus deeming it “CBum’s Version.”

Others demanded a collaboration between the fitness icon and the singer and wrote, “a Taylor swift and cbum collab would go crazy .” However, since it was a brilliant ad for Raw Nutrition, fans appreciated the marketing team, calling for a raise.