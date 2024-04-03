Bodybuilding GOAT Ronnie Coleman Reveals His Bicep Size in His Prime While Sharing an Interesting Anecdote About How It Was Measured

To the best of his abilities, Ronnie Coleman was a formidable opponent. From 1998 until 2005, he won eight consecutive Mr. Olympia titles because of his enormous body. Still, his legion of fans have a lot of questions for him about his peak physique. Someone posed a question about Coleman’s biceps on Instagram, and the response was posted on Coleman’s YouTube channel later on.

When he was competing, Coleman weighed close to 300 pounds. His beautiful physique was complemented by enormously large arms, legs, and much of his body. Included in this were his famed biceps, which he flaunted while he was at the height of his career.

The Instagram user known as @jxt_umair_ began by asking, “Bicep size in your prime.” While answering the question from his seat at the gym, the bodybuilder reminisced about the day he learned his bicep size, saying:

“Bicep size in my prime was about 24 inches. I know this because Lenda Murray herself measured them when I guest posed at her show. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have known that question because I’m never interested in bicep size, but y’all are.”

Ronnie Coleman was extended an invitation to Lenda Murray’s yearly bodybuilding show. He made an appearance in 2009 at the annual event in Norfolk, Virginia, as a guest poser. Friends for a long time, eight-time Ms. Olympia was the one who made Coleman aware of his enormous biceps.

The seven-time Mr. Olympia Phil Heath reminisced about a funny incident with Coleman too. The incident was also related to Coleman’s enormous biceps; as he says:

“I remember one time we’re at the club, we made a joke. We were like let’s see if Ronnie Coleman’s arms are bigger than the waitress’s waist.”

Although the waitress seemed self-assured about her waist size before the comparison, Heath nevertheless questioned her. Fortunately for Heath, Coleman came out on top, since his biceps were indeed larger than her waist. The waitress owed them a drink after this amusing event, which Heath recounted.

Phil Heath recalls how a picture of Ronnie Coleman triggered his full-time bodybuilding career

Many people in the bodybuilding community look up to Ronnie Coleman as an inspiration. Phil Heath, who won Mr. Olympia seven times in a row, is also on this list. When Coleman asked Heath how he became a professional bodybuilder while they were both working out at the gym, Heath’s response startled Coleman.

In Heath’s programming class, he remembered that the person sitting next to him had a picture of Coleman on his screen. Heath remembers being shocked by Coleman’s body around 2002 or 2003. What happened next was a result of Heath inquiring about his classmate’s wallpaper and a few specifics about Coleman, which inspired him to pursue professional bodybuilding.