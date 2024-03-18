“You Are a Role Model”: Hadi Choopan Showers His Love Over Onstage Rival Samson Dauda With a Heartfelt Tribute

The 2024 Arnold Classic UK gave the bodybuilding world two of the greatest athletes in the form of Hadi Choopan and Samson Dauda. The duo stunned the judges and audience with their freaky builds at the Ohio event. And with Choopan’s double win at the UK competition, the Iranian admitted his competitor pushed him to become the best. In an Instagram post, he penned a heartfelt note to Dauda on the same.

Choopan and Dauda have been close to winning the title on both occasions. While the former emerged as a winner twice, he couldn’t help but respect his competitor for putting up a great show. They’ve often exchanged words of encouragement, and their camaraderie has been a fan favorite.

Recently, the Persian Wolf wrote an emotional note brimming with gratitude to Dauda. Confessing how his progress inspired him to push forth, Choopan thanked him for his support. The capture now reposted on the ‘RxMuscle’ page, features the bodybuilders sharing an emotional moment on stage.

He also noted how Dauda’s progress has been inspiring for many, including him. Both these bodybuilders have paved the path for many newbies to aim for the kind of physique they flaunt on the stage.

“Brother, you are great and you have made great progress, because you are a role model for many young people, thank you for supporting me and being with me”

Since the results of the competition got out, fans have backed Dauda in full force with messages of love and encouragement. Overwhelmed by these gestures, the Nigerian commented below the post, expressing his gratitude.

“thank you guys so much for supporting all of us on stage today”

Before this, Dauda had made a similar post after the Arnold Classic in Ohio. His respect for Choopan had always taken the front seat, even while actively competing against him. And this gesture attracted the bodybuilding world’s adoration for the 5’11 Hulk.

Samson Dauda’s heartfelt gesture for Hadi Choopan won the bodybuilding world’s hearts

After the Arnold Classic in Ohio, Dauda wasn’t disappointed in bagging second place. He was in awe of his competitor, Choopan, who gave it his all to clinch the title. This respect translated to a tribute on his Instagram.

Admitting how he was grateful for the Iranian pushing him to be his best, Dauda wrote how he had nothing but love and respect left in the end. This gesture immediately spread amongst the bodybuilding community, with a viral photo of the competitors holding each other and smiling.