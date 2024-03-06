War of the Classic Physiques: Chris Bumstead, Ramon Dino, Urs Kalecinski, and Wesley Vissers Battle It Out in a Friendly Workout Face-Off Ahead of Mr. Olympia

Over the decades, the Mr. Olympia Classic Physique has grown into one of the most popular bodybuilding categories, with athletes flaunting jaw-dropping body structures. Currently, four bodybuilders have caught the public eye for their popularity and achievements.

Chris Bumstead won the Mr. Olympia Classic Physique title five times in a row. His on-stage rival, Ramon Dino, won the Arnold Classic Physique last year. Wesley Vissers won the same title this year. Urs Kalecinski won the Best Poser award for the past two years.

The Mr. Olympia production house managed to get all four of them under the same roof for an intense workout session. They gathered around after the Arnold Classic 2024 to see who could outperform whom in a hardcore training routine. The friendly competition was live-streamed for fans to enjoy.

Their workout began with a few sets on the chest fly machine, followed by over 100 lbs of dumbbell presses that progressively got heavier. The men eventually ended by pressing 140 lbs of dumbbells on each side while onlookers gawked at their physiques on full display.

Veteran bodybuilder Chris Cormier guided the group. As they moved on to a few sets of the chest press machine, the host of the show spoke to Arnold Classic 2024 winner Vissers about how he felt about moving from the stage to the gym immediately.

“Usually not something you do two days post-show, but with these guys, the pump happens automatically.”

Tired but happy, the group wrapped up their workout with smiles all around. While Kalecinski joked about working hard for the Olympia, targeting Bumstead, he laughed.

“This was a good workout for the year!”

All eyes were set on Vissers this time since he won the current Arnold Classic title. While Mr. Olympia 2024 is set to bring all four of them on stage once again, the ‘Dutch Oak’ will be a promising addition to the bunch. Fans can’t wait to see how he stands against the reigning champion, Bumstead.

Vissers, Bumstead, Dino, or Kalecinski: Who will be the new Mr. Olympia Classic Physique champion?

With this epic collaboration, bodybuilding enthusiasts are curious about the next big championship’s fate. Bumstead has so far successfully held his crown high. Dino has come close to the Sandow but has been narrowly missing it.

This year, however, with Kalecinski’s top-notch posing and Vissers’ golden era-esque physique, the competition is tough. Loyal fans are still rooting for the Canadian but are excited to see if an underdog will steal the show.