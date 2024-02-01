“Someone Is Trying to Deceive You”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Comes Clean With His Thoughts on ‘Fat-Burners’

10/26/19 3:05:19 PM — Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A. — Portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger who stars in Terminator: Dark Fate. Schwarzenegger returns in his iconic role along with Linda Hamilton in the direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Portrait shot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff ORG XMIT: RH 138334 Terminator 10/26/2019 [Via MerlinFTP Drop] XXX TERMINATOR324.JPG USA CA

Given the vast domain of fitness, most of the concerns arise from the desire to lose weight. Weight loss is such a common want that the fitness industry has come up with various solutions in the form of exercises, routines, and supplements. Arnold Schwarzenegger, however, recently pointed out a flaw in this field.

With the rise of weight-loss supplements comes the widespread popularity of fat-burning pills and consumables. Whether they actually work effectively is a question Schwarzenegger brought up in his recent newsletter. And the answer wasn’t favorable.

The former bodybuilder talked about how, apart from the infamous Ozempic, the fitness world claimed to have many supplements that aided weight loss. However, he immediately debunked the phenomenon.

“A closer look at the study suggests someone is trying to deceive you. Despite what supplement manufacturers will have you believe, fat loss supplements are unlikely to provide any benefit.”

Turns out, research done on these supplements has shown no results on effective weight loss. An experiment was conducted on separate groups- one used the supposed fat-burning pills while the other used a placebo. While the supplement users did notice a slight increase in resting metabolism, it did not affect their physical activity, sleep quality, caloric consumption, body weight changes, or body fat loss.

“A different group of scientists analyzed 21 studies focusing on fat loss and came to a similar conclusion: you won’t see an improvement in weight loss or cardiometabolic health.”

So what does Schwarzenegger suggest? Rather than investing in these pills that over-promise and under-deliver, the star recommends focusing on sustainable habits. Practicing healthy eating, sleeping well, and regular exercise could prove more beneficial than any magic pill.

Having always championed consistency in healthy habits, Schwarzenegger has shared many of his observations surrounding diet and exercise in his newsletter. He once zeroed in on longevity and how inculcating some changes could give massive results.

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares the secret to live longer

While one can exercise and train heavily, it is important to combine that with some healthy changes that help the quality of life. One particular change holds more importance than giving up substances. And that’s a mindset shift.

According to Schwarzenegger, developing a positive mindset, especially when going into one’s senior years, could work wonders for living longer. A negative mindset could lead to detrimental thoughts and, therefore, negative actions. A positive mindset is a step towards healthy living, and Schwarzenegger is all for it.