Arnold Schwarzenegger Issues a Warning Against ‘Toxic Wellness’ Trends Online

The line between genuine information and toxic wellness is thin with the onset of social media. It is easy to spread misinformation and disguise it as something serious. Arnold Schwarzenegger has often addressed the issue of false notions in previous editions of his newsletter, ‘Arnold’s Pump Club’. Recently, a new article talked about something similar.

The masses often pull a herding mentality when it comes to content on social media. In terms of the wellness arena, that would mean believing or considering information that the algorithm pushes up, which often has more interactions. This phenomenon leads to the spread of health and wellness tips and advice that hold no truth.

Hot takes and controversial opinions often find their way to people’s feeds. While some may call out the inaccuracies, many tend to fall into the trap of well-constructed, half-baked information and the interaction is enough to keep the ball rolling. Claims without scientific backing soon find their way into people’s feeds, who begin believing them.

Some of the misinformation that Schwarzenegger and his team discovered on social media in the past few weeks included the toxicity of sugar, the deadly nature of seed oils, bread being the cause of obesity, and many more. They began by clarifying that none of those claims were accurate.

“It’s a broken system. The things that work — boring, sustainable habits and routines — don’t get the attention.”

Misinformation attracts people more than legitimate advice, and there’s a scientific explanation for that. According to a study on stimulus novelty, people’s brains activate upon receiving new information. This triggers a dopamine release, and the individual gets the motivation and drive to go forth. However, in terms of false claims, people end up trusting and interacting with it due to the same chain reaction.

“Your brain is likely to skip over information that feels like common sense and hunt for novel, extreme approaches that you’re convinced are more likely to lead to the desired outcome.”

The only way out is to question one’s way through content. Taking a moment to observe if it’s meant to scare people into believing something or if it contributes to actual knowledge is crucial. Schwarzenegger has never been a fan of shortcuts and exaggerated claims. He once addressed another concern in an earlier newsletter article.

Arnold Schwarzenegger warns his village against a fitness fad

Fitness journeys, in general, are arduous and demanding. Most of the time, these plans are long-term and show results gradually. That’s why people tend to get attracted to shortcuts in the process. And Schwarzenegger warned against it in his newsletter.

Crash diets that promise visible results in weeks and a week-long workout routine promising abs—all of these are fitness fads that don’t work. The former bodybuilder believes in a slow and steady process where one gradually achieves their goals. The only hack here is to find a plan that suits the particular aim.