Arnold Schwarzenegger Once Paid a Heartfelt Tribute to His ‘Hero’ Burt Reynolds

Arnold Schwarzenegger: 10/26/19 3:05:19 PM — Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A. — Portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger who stars in Terminator: Dark Fate. Schwarzenegger returns in his iconic role along with Linda Hamilton in the direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Portrait shot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff ORG XMIT: RH 138334 Terminator 10/26/2019 [Via MerlinFTP Drop] XXX TERMINATOR324.JPG USA CA

Burt Reynolds: Burt Reynolds will talk about his memoir Saturday, April 20 at the Norton Museum during the Palm Beach Book Festival.

Hollywood sparked some of the best friendships among stars, especially ones from yesteryear. Arnold Schwarzenegger began his career on the big screen with Hercules in New York and went on to become one of the most iconic actors of all time. However, he only carried the legacy of his idols forward.

Advertisement

Out of all his inspirations, Schwarzenegger particularly respected athlete-turned-actor Burt Reynolds. His background was something that the former bodybuilder related to, and he therefore looked up to him as a guide. When Reynolds passed away in September 2018, he took to X to pen a heartfelt note for his guiding light.

Calling Reynolds one of his heroes, Schwarzenegger recalled how the late actor became a source of inspiration for him. Acting as a trailblazer for athletes who wished to appear on the silver screen, he inspired the former Mr. Olympia’s journey.

Advertisement

Reynolds also had an inspiring edge to his story, from rags to riches. What stood out in particular were his stark similarities to Schwarzenegger’s life. Both came from a military background with humble roots. Started as athletes, where Reynolds took to football, Schwarzenegger chose bodybuilding. Eventually, they both transitioned to Hollywood and became some of the richest silver-screen personalities.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Schwarzenegger/status/1037780242151010304?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me.”

What Schwarzenegger found the most appealing about the late actor’s personality was his sense of humor. He wanted fans to remember Reynolds for his wit and charm.

“He also had a great sense of humor – check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family.”

Advertisement

Throughout his career, Schwarzenegger looked up to many fitness icons who dabbled between sports and entertainment. Apart from Reynolds, his entire career kicked off due to a Greek god-like star who started it all.

How Reg Park ignited a spark of aesthetic in Arnold Schwarzenegger

For Schwarzenegger, a glimpse of bodybuilder Reg Park playing Hercules on the big screen was enough to set his ultimate goal. He wanted to follow in his idol’s footsteps, train to become a bodybuilder, and eventually play Hercules on screen.

His dreams came true, and he did not stop there; he went beyond them. Beating Reg Park at the 1970 NABBA Pro Universe was the stepping stone to carrying forward the baton. Not only did Schwarzenegger defeat Park at the championship, but the duo went on to stay and train together as well. The young Austrian eventually got his first break in Hollywood with the movie Hercules in New York. The legendary star has wings and has still been soaring high at 76.