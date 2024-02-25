“Wasn’t Leaving Until…”: Chris Bumstead Leaves Wife and Fans Concerned Over ‘Barefoot’ Gym Shenanigans

Chris Bumstead has impressed the world with his strength, resilience, and physique. After winning five Mr. Olympia Classic Physique titles in a row, the champion is still going strong with his workout off-season. Yet, his recent adventures at the gym proved to be jaw-dropping for fans.

In a recent Instagram post, Bumstead showed a screenshot of his wife, Courtney King’s message asking about his whereabouts. The short video immediately cuts to him performing some stunts at his gym. These actions immediately summoned a swarm of fans wide-eyed at his abilities.

The video featured Bumstead playing around with a 45 lbs weight plate, twisting and flipping it in the air. The speckled Nike weight plate had already grabbed a lot of attention:

“Bro got an oreo flavoured nike plate”

“I’ve never seen a Nike plate before”

But then, fans shifted focus to a bizarre and freaky detail:

“Barefooted? This man is brave”

“I wouldn’t trust myself doing this barefoot”

Even King was shocked after finding out what her husband was up to:

“my life lol”

Bumstead’s barefoot stunt prompted many concerned comments from fans. Nevertheless, he seemed in control and knew what he was doing. Eventually, he admitted that all he wanted to do was to complete three flips before setting the weight back in place.

“I wasn’t leaving until I got 3 in a row…”

This is not the first time that the Olympia star posted a glimpse of his shenanigans at the gym. In a similar post where he put up a screenshot of his messages with King, Bumstead revealed how he was busy working his arms even on his birthday. It’s hard to believe that the dedicated champion once confessed to not being the most disciplined child in the past.

Chris Bumstead revealed how he developed discipline on the Jordan Peterson podcast

The five-time Mr. Olympia winner had been through numerous trials and tribulations before growing popular. After battling health setbacks and changes in his body, Bumstead’s first win was the result of hard work that he put in since a young age.

However, in a conversation with host Jordan Peterson, he confessed how he wasn’t as disciplined as a kid. He received a free gym membership but worked hard to form a routine and balance his studies before he began competing. His success now stands upon the small efforts put in during his prime.