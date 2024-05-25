Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals a Vital Hydration Drink for a Refreshing Post-Workout Recovery

Hydrating oneself after exercise is crucial to prevent muscle strain and cramps that could take away from the good feeling of a pump. But fitness enthusiasts are aware that plain water is not enough to rehydrate when one loses salts and minerals in the form of sweat. Therefore, Arnold Schwarzenegger suggested the perfect kind of post-workout beverage for optimum hydration.

In his recent newsletter, Arnold talked about how electrolytes could be the next best post-workout beverage for fitness enthusiasts to enjoy. However, just like any other research he has highlighted in the past, this also comes with certain conditions.

Studies suggest that electrolytes, preferably sugar-free ones, help prevent muscle cramps after a workout session. Scientists found this out after testing plain water, sugar-free electrolytes, and electrolytes with carbs over 20 people after they finished a three-hour workout for each drink.

Although both the electrolyte variants were able to successfully replenish the lost vitamins and minerals, the sugar-free one proved to be the best of the lot. Schwarzenegger provided the details of the experiment and the findings in subsequent paragraphs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger)

“Both electrolyte drinks reduced the severity and likelihood of post-training cramping, with the sugar-free option having the best results. Fat burning also was slightly higher in the electrolyte group.”

Another catch to the efficacy of electrolytes is the purpose of their consumption, either before or after a workout. It seemed to function better as a replenishing source that prevents cramps rather than enhancing one’s performance.

“The same study found that the electrolyte drink did not improve running performance…mood, or heart rate. So if you just need hydration, water can do the trick.”

Electrolytes with natural ingredients and no added sugar seemed to be Schwarzenegger’s pick for the job. Previously, he talked about how electrolytes are crucial in one’s daily routine for various reasons.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Raves About the Ultimate Hydration Tool

Electrolytes essentially mimic the water present inside our bodies, full of salt, sugar, and other minerals. When an individual sweats, they not only lose water but also these salts that lead to dehydration. Therefore, Schwarzenegger wanted to highlight how important it was to consume them to replenish and rehydrate.

This is also the reason why other kinds of beverages, including traditional pre and post-workout drinks, wouldn’t cut it. Those who particularly consume coffee as their pre-workout would even witness increased troubles in this case since it causes dehydration instead. Therefore, a good sugar-free electrolyte drink will successfully keep one hydrated and cramp-free.