Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveils How Thinking About Death Can Help Increase Happiness in His Recent Newsletter

Death is often looked at as probably the most negative aspect of one’s life. Hardly anyone enjoys talking about it. However, in his recent newsletter, Arnold’s Pump Club, Arnold Schwarzenegger shares how thinking about death can have surprising benefits.

In a recent study in psychological science, it was found that people who think about death are more likely to be empathic and donate their money, blood, and time. Many researchers from Kentucky found that thinking about death can increase fulfillment. The thought of death makes life even more precious, especially when one knows that he or she will not live forever.

As per studies, it is said that gratitude helps to improve a person’s mood, sleep, and anxiety and also decreases health issues. Expressing forms of gratitude provides both mental and physical benefits to a human. Arnie states that appreciating the little things in life leads to improved quality of life and health.

“That’s because thinking about death can help increase happiness, connection with others, and gratitude.”

Thinking about death can be a form of meditation. Research suggests that the thought of death will only boost an individual’s health, which contradicts the fact that psychologists once thought it to be. A little thought and a dose of death awareness might just be a secret ingredient to a good life.

“Confronting death can help you live the type of life that will make you proud.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger notes that combining confrontation with a mori mindset and stoic philosophy helps you appreciate the limited time we all have. This makes it easier to appreciate the days you have and find more joy. The stoic philosophy originated to help people live the best of their lives. The philosophy of life maximizes positive emotions, reduces negative emotions, and helps individuals hone their virtues of character.

With the help of stoic philosophy, it reminded people of what is truly important, providing practical strategies to get more of what is valuable in life. The idea of the generation of this philosophy in connection to death was for an individual to hold the four superpowers of the stoic philosophy: wisdom, justice, courage, and moderation. Although thinking about death makes our lives better, Schwarzenegger also proves another way one can stay happy and live longer.

Arnold Schwarzenegger suggests a way to improve happiness

In an earlier edition of the newsletter, the former California governor discussed ways to improve happiness. Arnold wrote that the best way to improve happiness is by helping others. Researchers state that helping others can benefit both you and the people around you, which helps you have a longer life span.

“Research suggests that helping others is one of the best things you can do for your health and happiness.“

After a detailed study and analysis were done on almost 4000 participants, it was seen that a small act of kindness can help boost happiness. Conversing with new people and the happiness of helping people, whether it is giving them your time or donating money, can lead to a longer lifespan.

In short, Arnold Schwarzenegger mentions that appreciation of life and accepting the value of life help you make the most of your days, especially during tough times. Not only does helping everyone around us increase our happiness, but the thought that one has limited time also increases one’s happiness, and this encourages each individual to lead a healthier and happier life with a brighter vision.