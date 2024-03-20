Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals an Easy 3-Minute Hack for Improved Health

Posture problems and stiff joints are just the tip of the iceberg for people whose lifestyle mostly involves sitting stationary. That’s why Arnold Schwarzenegger promoted easy ways to get up and get moving for better health. In his recent newsletter ‘Arnold’s Pump Club,’ he revealed a 15-step rule to help combat health problems.

The lack of movement often increases the risk of disease. That’s why it’s necessary to ensure some form of activity every day to keep the body moving. And the solution to staying healthy is easier than one might think.

Schwarzenegger referred to a study on ‘interrupting sitting’ that could help curb the habit of sitting for the entire day and induce movement. The study suggests that a 3-minute break involving some form of movement helps break the sitting routine.

“Every waking hour spent in sedentary postures increases risk for metabolic syndrome and Type 2 diabetes.”

Therefore, to help cut the prolonged sitting, it was important to introduce an activity in between. The study that Schwarzenegger quoted worked on people at high risk for type 2 diabetes. They observed positive changes in as little as three weeks.

Since the experiment worked on people with a high risk of diseases, it could positively impact others as well. The ideal way recommended by scientists was to stand up and move for a few minutes every 30 minutes.

“The participants benefited from climbing a few flights of stairs, doing jumping jacks or squats, or — taking as few as 15 steps during the mini-break.”

Small efforts can make huge changes. Schwarzenegger has often talked about slow and steady lifestyle changes that significantly impact an individual’s well-being. Apart from avoiding the risks of diseases, it can also introduce positive effects like improving brain health and sleep cycles.

Consistency is king for Arnold Schwarzenegger

In terms of good dietary practices and choosing a plan that fits best, Schwarzenegger once stressed the importance of sticking to a routine for the longest. In an earlier edition of the newsletter about diet habits, he talked about the importance of consistency in maintaining a healthy meal plan.

Of all the diet routines available for individuals to try out, Schwarzenegger suggests choosing the one that an individual can stick to for the longest time. This hack helps integrate an easier routine and guarantees chances of weight loss efficiently.