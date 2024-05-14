Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals His Two-Month Challenge for His Pump Club Team

Having workout goals doesn’t have to have an age limit, and Arnold Schwarzenegger has always been living proof of that. However, he recently chose to pass the baton on to two of his Pump Club team members, Adam Bornstein and Daniel Ketchell.

In the recent newsletter, under the segment titled ‘Monday Motivation’, Schwarzenegger talked about how achieving visions and goals by tackling challenges head-on could be more fulfilling. For context, he allowed Ketchell to share his story of how he took on the challenge despite his busy schedule so he could be in his best shape for when he turned 40.

The editor-in-chief revealed a detailed account of how he went through the workouts and routine on the Pump Club app to help with his desired goal. Particularly, he focused on all the challenges he had come across during this undertaking and how he managed to cross all of them.

To begin with, fitness enthusiasts were nervous about Ketchell’s age, which was already his first disadvantage. Turning 40 was no joke since it could’ve had physical setbacks for him while he took on various workouts. Additionally, he had a busy schedule to tend to since he worked with Schwarzenegger on various projects. But he pushed through it all.

“I got my first rep of saying no, and that rep helped build up my mental strength for all the “no”s that would come.”

From choosing healthy foods to eat while he traveled to tweaking his diet when he was extremely busy to have 3-4 full meals, Ketchell managed to make things work. He also crunched workouts and shortened sets into supersets to save up hours on exercising.

“Was this ideal? No. Should you do it every time you work out? No. But I would rather do my workout faster than the way it is written than do half of my workout.”

In the end, Schwarzenegger’s teachings were clear as a crystal to Ketchell, where he only saw his goal and vision in the end. All the sacrifices and adjustments he made felt easier because he knew why he put in all the work. And the results turned out better than what he had bargained for.

Now that he had completed his goal, turning 40 brought a lot of positive affirmations and inspiration. Somewhere along the line, Schwarzenegger’s lessons had come in handy in many ways.

Arnold Schwarzenegger had recently dismissed sticking to schedules

Just like Ketchell had to improvise along the line to make sure to get his workouts and diet in check, Schwarzenegger has always been a fan of being flexible. He recently spoke about the downsides of sticking to a particular set of tasks and how it could hamper progress.

In an experiment, he highlighted how people who chose to be flexible sustained their progress levels for a long time. Meanwhile, those who followed a strict schedule quickly developed habits but immediately fell back on maintaining their gains since they couldn’t adjust their workouts during the day. Adapting and improvising helped Ketchell and several others in their goals, and Schwarzenegger stood by it.