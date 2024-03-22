“Make You Gain More…”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals the Hidden Facts of Consuming French Fries

“Would you like some fries with that?” This is arguably one of the most commonly heard questions at a restaurant when one places an order. While fries are a comfort food to many, one might feel a sense of regret while ordering them. However, are french fries good for your health? 7-time Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger answered this in his recent newsletter.

The Austrian Oak discusses the consumption of french fries and some obscure facts that have scientific justification in the recent edition of Arnold’s Pump Club.

“Researchers found that eating French Fries doesn’t make you gain more weight than eating almonds—as long as total calories are controlled.”

In the study conducted, the researchers divided the participants into three groups. 300 calories of almonds, 300 calories of French fries, or 300 calories of fries with a spice/herb mix. After the conclusion of the study, researchers noticed that there was no difference between the almond and French fries groups.

“After 30 days, there was no difference in body fat, fasting glucose, insulin, HbA1c, or insulin resistance between the almond and French fries groups.”

Arnold cites that, according to the scientists, the almond group of participants had a lower post-meal glucose response. However, it is completely normal for your glucose levels to fluctuate after a meal with heavy carbs. But, one should be careful because if your glucose remains elevated, this could be an issue.

Therefore, Arnold points out that, just because the study proved so, does not mean the consumption of French fries is healthy. It is not. One should not be eating them daily and in massive quantities.

“If total calories are controlled — there’s a time and place for foods you enjoy that don’t have nutritional benefits.”

In addition, Schwarzenegger states that some foods affect our hunger differently, which leads to overeating. If you’re consuming anything of 300 calories, they remain at 300 calories, according to the study. However, it is important to note that the scientists did not control the participants’ health routines, exercise, or diets during this study. The only thing they did was add 300 calories of fries or almonds for their research.

In conclusion, Arnold writes that he shares these studies with his fellow village members so that they can lead a healthier life knowing what to consume so that it doesn’t affect their health whatsoever.

“Research suggests that when you don’t restrict all the foods you love and shift your mindset — you’re more likely to stick to a plan and see better results.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger may just have the easiest tip to tackle your health distress

In an earlier edition of his newsletter, Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a 15-step rule to tackle health problems. Less physical activity or movement means a higher incidence of diseases. This is why regular activity throughout the day is necessary for good health. Schwarzenegger pointed this out, referring to a study called ‘interrupted sitting.’

This can cut the habit of sitting for a prolonged time. The study showed that taking frequent breaks for 3 minutes to engage in some physical movement will help break the routine.

This is also linked to metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes. The findings of the study, which involved individuals who have a high risk of type 2 diabetes, showed positive changes with the technique. Scientists advised standing up and moving around for a while every 30 minutes as the best course of action. It can also help improve brain health and sleep cycles.