In the United States, around 48% of people suffer from diabetes, cardiovascular disease, or both. While the most natural solution is to work one’s way out of such problems, there is one food that can significantly reduce the likelihood of developing them. In his newsletter, Arnold Schwarzenegger advises his ‘village’ members to incorporate fiber into their diets since it can serve as a necessary shield.

Diet is a very complicated aspect of an individual’s fitness journey. There are numerous guides and professional advice available, but the decision ultimately boils down to personal preference.

However, while most workout enthusiasts believe that protein is the most important component for gymgoers, incorporating some fiber into their meals would not harm their diet. The 76-year-old former bodybuilder is also in favor of the nutrient, which has several benefits, as he writes:

“Research suggests that fiber could be one of the best things to eat to protect your body from heart disease, diabetes, and other health conditions.”

Schwarzenegger highlights the multiple benefits that fiber brings to the human body. It kicks off by lowering the individual’s blood pressure and cholesterol, which play an important role in the prevention of diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Fiber also contains considerably fewer calories than any other food compound, helping to maintain a healthy body weight. The Austrian Oak outlines a few studies that provide accurate information on the nutrient’s benefits, writing:

“That’s why a review of 185 studies found that people who eat a higher-fiber diet are nearly 20 percent less likely to develop diabetes and more than 30 percent less likely to die of coronary heart disease.”

He discusses a specific study among them, claiming that eating 10 grams of fiber lowers the risk of heart disease by up to 30%. However, despite its several benefits, the nutrient is extremely uncommon, as he states:

“The average person consumes about 15 grams of fiber daily, and you want to aim for 30 to 35 grams each day.”

The Terminator actor has also stated which foods will supply his ‘village’ members with enough fiber for optimal health. He includes fruits like berries, avocados, pear, oranges, bananas, kiwi, and mango in the list. He also advises broccoli, asparagus, artichokes, squash, kale, Brussels sprouts, mushrooms, carrots, and edamame.

The Austrian Oak discusses how grains and legumes, such as lentils, nuts, seeds, oats, and popcorn, are also capable of helping the body get enough fiber. Aside from natural ways, the former bodybuilder lists extra supplements such as psyllium husk, acacia, and inulin.

The Austrian Oak has always assisted his ‘community’ members in making the greatest use of every available nutrient. Whether it’s protein or vitamins, he’s always preferred a more natural approach, and he once offered a solution for individuals who like the taste of sweetness.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Outlined the Benefits of Fruits

Arnold Schwarzenegger is aware of the fact that many Americans are at risk for heart disease. However, he believes one can avoid it by consuming readily available fruits that do not negatively impact one’s diet. While some fitness enthusiasts may dispute the sugar content of fruits, the body reacts very differently to them.

The fiber in fruit’s sugar helps to keep the gastrointestinal system healthy. Fruit consumption on a daily basis has also been shown to reduce the risk of obesity. By maintaining the same eating habits, these nutrients from nature can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by 16% and stroke by 18%.