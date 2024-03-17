Wesley Vissers Makes It a Double With His Win at the 2024 Arnold Classic Physique UK, Internet in Awe

Wesley Vissers has done it again. Just days after becoming the 2024 Arnold Classic Physique US champion, the Dutch Oak has won the Arnold Classic Physique UK. The most joyous individuals were the admirers of the Dutch dominator, who celebrated his new Instagram post.

The simple Instagram video of the champion went viral. The background music that Vissers added for the social media post was Sam Tinnesz’s, ‘Legends are Made’. Adding ironic music to his recent feats is justified, as Vissers will be a tough challenger to many other bodybuilders.

Scoring multiple wins at such a level of competition is no easy feat. Vissers also acknowledged his achievements and was grateful to everyone who had supported him.

“We did it… TWICE! Arnold Classic and Unbelievable. Thank you.”

The video showed the Dutch Oak striking the front double biceps pose. It also showed his whole physique which is on a whole other level. The pose also demonstrated his perfect classic physique, which has already been pointed out once by Arnold Schwarzenegger himself.

The post went viral in no time. Many fans of the bodybuilder wasted no time, as they all united in the support of the Dutch Oak. Vissers is representing his country, the Netherlands, and as he is dominating just like another Dutchman in another sport, this fan left a comment, saying, “We now have Max Verstappen & Wesley Visser doing the deed for the Dutch In international sport.” Internet sensation Larry Wheels also left a comment, saying, “Congrats champ!”

IFBB pro, William Bonac also joined the comment section, saying, “@wesleyvissers Congratulations champ back 2 back !!! Please get your well deserved rest now and come back for the title at the Mr. O!! #dutchconnection.”

The artist of the song he used in his IG video also left a comment, saying, “Ayyye! What a legend! thanks for using my song!” Another fan wrote, “Congrats Wesley. I was rooting for you you deserve it. You evolved so much since the beginnings of vintage genetics Channel.”

The feat of Wesley Vissers at the 2024 Arnold Classic Physique US

Wesley Vissers entered the 2024 Arnold Classic Physique US as an underdog. At the Battelle Grand Ballroom in Columbus, Ohio, he was going to startle the whole audience. The Brazilian Hulk Ramon Dino and the Dutch Oak were the last two challengers in the final round. As the reigning champion, Dino was a clear favorite coming into the competition, but the pressure was on Vissers.

However, the Dutch Oak showed the Brazilian Hulk his championship-clinching body, and the Brazilian wasn’t prepared. Arnold Classic Physique’s nine judges were all surprised by Vissers’ physique, as they awarded him the title. It was a monumental day for the rising star of bodybuilding, and even Schwarzenegger offered words of encouragement to the athlete.