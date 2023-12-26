“Can’t Control Nobody Else”: Ronnie Coleman Reveals ‘Toughest Competitor’ Throughout His Bodybuilding Career

After competing in Mr. Olympia for eight years and winning the gold each time, Ronnie Coleman still lives on with his champion mindset. The bodybuilding icon now collaborates with various creators online to participate in candid conversations and rigorous training sessions. Be it now or earlier, Coleman has always kept a positive attitude that has aided him in winning multiple titles.

Advertisement

In a recent workout session with Indian bodybuilder Yatinder Singh, the veteran answered one of the most frequently asked questions: Who was his toughest competitor and why? And Coleman had a surprising response to this.

Advertisement

Instead of naming any of his onstage rivals, the 59-year-old went ahead and called himself his biggest competitor. Having followed the idea that instead of external competition, one must aim to level themselves up, Coleman was up against himself every time.

“I was the toughest one out there. Because I was a champ, and all I had to do was beat myself.”

While he could’ve brought in one of his biggest onstage rivals, Jay Cutler, to the discussion, Coleman made a valid point. Every year, Mr. Olympia witnesses a variety of competitors trying to bag the Sandow trophy. Consequently, every year, almost all participants bring in a different package, mostly leveling up from previous years. Coleman believed that all of this wasn’t in his hands.

“So, I was always competing against me because I can only control what I do. Can’t control nobody else. But if I come in the best condition, best shape, I can always beat me.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0j46uKyjWV/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Coleman witnessed how bodybuilding changed over the years since he started, reached his prime, and retired. Rightfully earning the title of GOAT, the veteran has inspired many over the decades. Yet, when it came to speaking up about the sport’s reality, Coleman didn’t shy away from being honest.

Ronnie Coleman came clean about the realities of bodybuilding

In an earlier interview, the icon spoke about some common struggles that every bodybuilder needed to face in order to be fully dedicated to the sport. This kind of passion required many sacrifices, and while Coleman powered through it all, he had his reservations for others like him.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzbeQelOPA6/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

He admitted that there is a certain level of monotony that comes with the sport. Following the same schedule, eating the same food, performing the same set of exercises, and so on. Moreover, it is one of the hardest sports out there due to its demanding nature. While Coleman readily made his sacrifices to become one of the most famous bodybuilders, the bag didn’t come in easily. Now that he’s an inspiration to many, his thoughts and principles fester a new ideology in the minds of young bodybuilders.