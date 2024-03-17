mobile app bar

2024 Arnold Strongwoman Classic UK: Samantha Belliveau and Lucy Underdown Tie for First Place in the David Webster Memorial Weight Throw Event

Image Credits: Official Instagram of Samantha Belliveau and Lucy Underdown

At the fourth event of the 2024 Arnold Sports Festival UK, the Arnold Strongwoman Classic UK, an unforgettable sight was seen. In the David Webster Memorial Weight Throw event, the audience was treated to a fierce contest between Lucy Underdown and Samantha Belliveau.

The athletes’ abilities were on full display. A bar of 13 feet was used first for the event, but it was later increased to a height of 19 feet due to immense competition. As rounds progressed, athletes began to fade, but these two strongwoman stayed and put on a fight until the final round.

The thrilling eleven-round event at NEC Birmingham had the crowd on the edge of their seats. Underdown committed the weight first of the two strongwomen. Both of her first and second throws were just slightly off the mark.

Despite Underdown’s best efforts, her final pitch was not enough to clear the bar. It was heartwarming to witness the two strongwomen embrace and support one another in the event.

The previous event winner Samantha Belliveau also aimed for a maximum of three tries. Still, the enormous height proved too much for her with each toss. It was a dead heat as none of them managed to go higher than the mark of 19 feet. This settled the fourth event of the 2024 Arnold Strongwoman Classic UK with a massive tie for both Lucy Underdown and Samantha Belliveau.

