“My Second Favorite Day of the Week” Jay Cutler Reveals an Intense Workout on How to Build a Massive Back

4-time Olympia Jay Cutler, even at the age of 50, is one of the most jacked athletes in the world of bodybuilding. He has set the standards high that fitness enthusiasts look up to him for motivation and inspiration. The former bodybuilding champion has come a long way in his life and is now a successful bodybuilder and businessman.

Even after retirement, the star has not stopped flaunting his muscles and workout routines. He offers training and exercise routines for his fans through his YouTube channel. In a recent video on his channel, he revealed an intense workout on how to build a massive back. Cutler says; “we’re going to train back today. It is my second favorite day of the week.” Training his legs is his first favorite workout. The Legends back workout is as follows;

Reverse Lat Pulldown by

Cutler begins his workout with the reverse pull for the back. The reverse pull aka the reverse grip engages the lats a little more. Cutler is seen doing this exercise in front of the biceps. This creates thickness front to back and it allows the lates to pop and be engaged. He later does a couple of sets of pull-down and row movements. Cutler initially did the pull-down exercise with a cable reverse grip, but later shifted to the machine by increasing the weight for the next sets.

Plate-Loaded Pullover

Cutler’s latest addition to the kilo club is the pullover movement. In this routine, he focuses on doing 10-12 reps as the workout is done with the elbows. He keeps his seat high up while pulling the weights down so that his back is firm. This workout is pretty easy and, as Cutler mentions, does not require much technique.

Technogym Lat Pulldown

The Technogym lat pulldown pull-down movement is Cutler’s favorite pull-down exercise. He mentioned that one can easily go 10-12 reps in this workout based on the weights used. It helps build arm muscles and latissimus dorsi. The exercise is completed along a guided trajectory and makes an impact by pulling the arms downwards.

T-Bar Row

The T-bar row exercise, Cutler starts with two plates not bent over but at a 45-degree angle. Cutler believes this one is harder than the one that you support on your chest. Cutler while training believes that everyone’s techniques are different and people bend way over and are more upright right. During this workout, one minute and then 50 seconds of rest. Cutler does a total of three sets in the routine.

Incline Dumbbell Row

Cutler moves his attention to Incline Dumbbell Row next, which focuses on the chest. He places lower packs close to the bench positions his palm downward, fingers forward, and lightly takes the dumbbell up and gently twists. He prefers using the J bells to finish off this exercise as they are even. A full three presets and he’s good and done.

Seated Cable Row

He features a different grip here to execute this exercise and it focuses on the tree portion of the lat. He cites that this is one of his favorite exercises to do. Jay Cutler also shared with the audience about his project “Jay’s Pet Butter” which will be featured on Shark Tank. He took time to clear the pull point of this exercise should be close to the belly button, which is one of the common queries he receives.

Deadlift

He moved to deadlifts, aiming to finish one set. When it comes to fitness, Cutler doesn’t make excuses for completing exercises, he remarked as he loaded on weights to complete the set. Deadlifts are a complete exercise in itself in his words as it works the whole body. It’s beneficial for the glutes, hamstrings and the back. He demonstrated his version where he focused on lats.

Following the iconic bodybuilder training routine will not be easy, however, one can begin by training light and then target to achieve a massive back as Jay Cutler himself.