Former Bodybuilding Icon Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals ‘The Right Foods’ to ‘Improve Your Gut Health Significantly’

Time and again, if there is one thing the 7-time Mr. Olympia champion, Arnold Schwarzenegger, vouches for, it is a healthier and fitter life. Even at 76, he is arguably one of the fittest seniors, thanks to his perfect diet routine. Speaking about a balanced diet or improved lifestyle, Arnold never misses sharing tips with his village members on how to lead a healthier lifestyle. In his recent newsletter, he writes about the right foods to improve your gut health.

If one does not take care of their gut health, it could lead to various health issues. A diet change and an improved lifestyle are some of the best ways to improve gut health. While some people believe in consuming supplements and powders, Schwarzenegger writes that eating the right foods will help in taking care of your body’s requirements.

“Researchers found that fermented foods improve your gut health significantly.”

Backed by scientific studies, Arnold cites that even today, the microbiome is one of the most studied features of the human body. Due to this, probiotic and gut health products have become a multi-billion dollar industry. However, Arnold states that it is yet to be understood how most of the supplements work.

Moreover, for those who do not wish to take pills or supplements, the best way Arnold suggests for better gut health is adding a few food items to your grocery list.

“The scientists found that fermented foods such as yogurt, kefir, fermented cottage cheese, kimchi, fermented vegetables, and kombucha improved microbial diversity, immune health, and lowered inflammation.”

In a 10-week-long study, people who consumed the above-mentioned fermented foods daily witnessed improved gut health results. Therefore, Arnold provides a small reminder to his village members on how you can significantly improve your health even if you begin small.

“Even though most health changes seem like a big hurdle, small changes — such as adding some new foods to your diet — can significantly improve your health.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger describes how starting with one good habit can bring positive changes in other areas too

The nutrition arena has seen new trends, and its importance has also grown multifold. Fitness icon Arnold Schwarzenegger has always imparted ways to inculcate healthy habits to life. The Terminator star recently shared tips in an earlier edition of his newsletter to elevate the relationship between your diet and exercise.

He opined that the main parts of a healthy meal are fruits and vegetables. While many may find it tough, the Austrian Oak offered a simple solution for it. The major hurdle, he observed, was people attempting to do too many things at the same time. For this, he advises to focus on fitness-related activities first and diet later.

A study showed that regular exercise can help develop healthy habits. Improving one area of life automatically brings up healthy changes in other areas of life, and Schwarzenegger believes this works as well for diet and exercise.

This psychological phenomenon is termed ‘The Transfer Effect’. Arnold, thus, suggests going for a 30-minute walk and gradually increasing the walking time to dictate one’s appetite.