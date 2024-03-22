Mike Mentzer Once Unveiled Why Protein Should Not Be Over Emphasized in Diet While Building Body

The amount of protein one should consume has long been a contentious discussion and issue in the bodybuilding community. The nutrient’s significance was maintained even throughout the time of Mike Mentzer, but only within certain limits. Heavy Duty College on YouTube posted the late icon’s remarks, in which he argues that the nutrient’s use has been overstated by the industry.

Advertisement

Certain diets are followed by fitness enthusiasts worldwide. Each individual’s nutritional needs are different, so these diets are tailored to them. Not everyone has the same vitamin or protein needs, and vice versa.

Although the nutritional wars will go on indefinitely, the late bodybuilding icon advocated maintaining a balanced caloric intake. Mike Mentzer also provided a simple yet major example:

Advertisement

“Remember that muscle tissue is comprised mostly of water. That doesn’t mean, however, you should drink gallons of water everyday either to hasten the muscle growth process.”

When it comes to building muscles, Mentzer concedes that the human body needs a variety of nutrients. On the other hand, he mentions that the body needs a certain quantity of each nutrient to be beneficial.

However, an excessive intake of these similar nutrients might just do the opposite of what the individual wants to achieve. Mentzer highlighted this specific point:

“So don’t each much more than you need to maintain yourself and concern yourself more with training hard and eating just a well balanced diet.”

Companies that supply this nutrition have found protein to be a commercially useful source. On the other hand, Mentzer has shown how these businesses inflate the nutrient’s significance for marketing purposes. As a result, a lot of fitness junkies end up falling for the traps set by these massive corporations.

Advertisement

An ideal calorie intake plan for good bulk by Mike Mentzer

A fitness enthusiast who wants to bulk up has to eat the right nutrients. Mike Mentzer, as always, emphasized the need to maintain a healthy calorie intake. All the sweat and muscle from the gym can be for nothing if one doesn’t keep an eye on their calorie intake as per the icon.

The late legend stressed the importance of a healthy diet and urged his followers to consume more calories than are considered maintenance. Since these nutrients will only serve to increase the individual’s strength, increasing caloric intake above maintenance levels improves the process of muscle building.