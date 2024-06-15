2023 Mr. Olympia Men’s Physique Winner Ryan Terry Reveals His Biggest Setback in His Bodybuilding Career

Every bodybuilder dreams of competing on the sport’s greatest stage, Mr. Olympia. For those who have made it, it is a milestone to be proud of, whether they win or lose, they made it to the tournament through their hard work. Ryan Terry, who won the Mr. Olympia Men’s Physique title last year, went through all of his emotions in his most recent Instagram post, outlining how he rose to the pinnacle of the sport.

However, he also recalls the most significant setback of his career, which occurred during the 2018 season due to a catastrophic injury.

Going into the same season, the bodybuilder was a fan favorite to win Mr. Olympia following his triumph at the 2017 Arnold Classic. Terry had all of the pieces of the puzzle in place, but when he damaged his labrum, everything changed.

The bodybuilder recalls how he underwent three hip operations, and this specific surgery set him back eight months in his training for the Mr. Olympia compared to his fellow bodybuilders, as he states:

“Because of the muscle tissue I lost, and obviously the rest I was taking, and all my other competitors were growing, evolving…the division was evolving, and that for me was a huge setback.”

All of these factors combined to create a state of mind in which Terry wondered even if he would be able to make a decent comeback in the bodybuilding world, given the fact that his competitors were simply on a higher level than him.

These doubts were later dispelled when he won the title at the 2023 Mr. Olympia by overcoming the rest of the contestants. Aside from rivalry, Terry has friendships with his peers in the field, including one with five-time Mr. Olympia Classic Physique winner Chris Bumstead.

A Workout Collaboration Between Ryan Terry and Chris Bumstead

Chris Bumstead and Ryan Terry attended the Gymshark event in Miami, where they met a variety of fitness icons and enthusiasts. The bodybuilders then went to Elev8tion Fitness Center to shoot a video of a joyful workout session. Terry and his long-time Canadian friend also bonded instantly as he pondered their shared memories.

The bodybuilders worked out their shoulders, including some popular exercises, while engaging in a pleasant interaction. The two also did some dumbbell lateral lifts before taking turns on the shoulder press machine. Terry and Bumstead then moved on to the rear delt fly machine, finishing with a few sets of front dumbbell raises. As Bumstead was about to become a father at the moment, Terry, who was also a father, provided him with some advice.