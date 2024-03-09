“Who’s Fighting for 2nd Place”: Chris Bumstead Dares Fellow Classic Physique Champions Ramon Dino, Wesley Vissers, and Urs Kalecinski After a Hardcore Workout Session

The Classic Physique category for the upcoming Mr. Olympia 2024 is going to be exciting for bodybuilding enthusiasts. Recently, after Dutch Oak Wesley Vissers won the Arnold Classic 2024’s Classic Physique category, it opened up new possibilities for a different competitor for Chris Bumstead. But his recent Instagram post suggests that he shall remain the reigning champion.

Advertisement

The photo posted presented one of the most epic collaborations in bodybuilding history, with all the top contenders smiling together. Taking their brotherhood to the next level, Bumstead, Vissers, Ramon Dino, and Urs Kalecinski met up for a hardcore workout.

However, after they had fun pulling each other’s legs, Bumstead had the last laugh. He challenged them to win against him at the upcoming Mr. Olympia. The playful banter soon turned into serious competition, with each performing every set with utmost dedication and strength to prove their worth.

Advertisement

The Canadian was so confident about his ability to win his potential sixth title that he assumed the rest would only fight for second place. He teased his fellow Classic Physique competitors with the caption.

“Grateful to be sharing the stage with these gentlemen pushing me every day to be better.

Now who’s fighting for 2nd place”

That being said, there was no denying that Mr. Olympia Classic Physique 2024 was set to be a rollercoaster ride. With each champion upping his level after every competition, they were about to give Bumstead a run for his money. He promised fans that the season was going to be exciting.

“Classic Physique mix tape dropping soon

The @mrolympiallc this year is going to be a hell of a show.”

Advertisement

The men had fun training for the Mr. Olympia production house. The session was intense yet power-packed, with veteran bodybuilder Chris Cormier guiding them through different exercises. Bumstead had reportedly picked the routine for everyone.

How did the post-match routine turn out for Chris Bumstead, Wesley Vissers, Ramon Dino, and Urs Kalecinski?

After a nail-biting Arnold Classic match between Dino and Vissers, the four bodybuilders indulged in some light-hearted rivalry at the gym. They performed multiple sets of exercises, getting a good pump while encouraging each other to get through.

Out of the available apparatus, the men started with the chest fly machine, moved to the dumbbells, and wrapped up with the chest press machine. The workout was live-streamed for fans to watch, learn, and enjoy.