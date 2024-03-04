“Perform Any Amount of Warming Up…”: Mike Mentzer Once Revealed That Every Individual Warm-Up Needs Vary

When training for any type of exercise, whether it is strength training or cardio, is important to do warm-ups. Taking a few minutes to do so helps ease your muscles into exercise mode. Mike Mentzer, who implemented the high-intensity training routine also advocated the same.

In a recently resurfaced video of Mentzer’s lecture, he speaks about the importance of warming up and how warm-up needs to vary. He says that warming up before a workout is important, but the specific warm-up needs vary based on individual factors.

He further mentioned that we all know how difficult it is to give everybody part a perfect warming-up program because warm-up needs variety. It varies based on an individual’s age, and physical condition and even the temperature of the gym can affect the warm-up needs.

However, Mentzer points out that there is a general principle one can follow that will serve as an effective approach. He points out that a minimal approach to warm-up is all that is required.

“Perform any amount of warming up that you believe to be minimally required.”

He thus states that what you have learned through experience is minimally required. This helps you focus on the intense portion of the workout and yourself.

Mike Mentzer once revealed why just 6-10 reps are best in HIT training

Mike Mentzer’s legacy has had a lasting impact on the bodybuilding arena. His contributions to HIT and heavy-duty workouts remain a favorite of every fitness fanatic even today. In a resurfaced video, he is seen talking about a high-intensity, low-to-moderate-force exercise program.

Mentzer opined that if one’s strength goal is to build more muscles, then one should focus on high-intensity training and not powerlifting. He called it the ‘High-Intensity High Force Program.’ HIT is a form of strength training where you weight train with reps to the point of muscular failure.

It considers the amount of weight taken, no reps done and time when the muscle is exposed to tension, this helps to improve muscle fiber in the body. Mentzer recommends choosing a weight heavy enough so you reach failure at 6-10 reps.

To increase the depth of training, he mentioned pre-exhausting a muscle group. This can be done by assisted lifting or holding the weight steady at different points during the lift. This was curated by Mentzer so that future aspirants can be close to failure faster.