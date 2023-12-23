Jay Cutler Reveals the Most Overlooked and Undertrained Body Part That He Worked ‘Every Other Day’

Being 50 years old is not a setback for Jay Cutler, who still flaunts his humongous gains. The bodybuilding icon is quite active on the online forefront, hosting podcasts, interacting with fellow bodybuilders, and even representing lifestyle brands. And if these weren’t enough, Cutler also shares a ton of workout tips across all social media platforms. And he recently highlighted an underrated set of exercises worth noting.

Advertisement

On his official TikTok account, the bodybuilding icon revealed one of the most under-looked body parts that held a lot of importance. This part was something Cutler was particularly obsessed with, and for the right reasons. A perfect set of abs determines the level of conditioning and adds more value to the poses during bodybuilding championships. But Cutler claimed that they go unnoticed.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv0BOnyxxIQ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

In the video, the champion explained how abs were often undertrained owing to people overlooking them. In order to show off a well-defined core, Cutler recommends keeping the body fat at anywhere between 6–8% or below. Back when he used to train, the icon was so laser-focused on getting good abs that he would work them out every other day.

“Everyone knows I was crazy about my ab training. I always did abs at least every other day, especially training for a competition.”

Cutler, in the video, recommends his top two workouts that will give a good burn and help with ab definition. His go-to choice is the hanging leg raises. A heavy number of repetitions on these will surely help those abs pop.

The next group of exercises is any form of crunches. Cutler adds that these could either be in traditional form or one could get assistance from ropes or machines. With four Mr. Olympia titles to his credit, Cutler firmly believes that one must not skip ab day.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu3IvdQLdp4/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Adding to his abs’ tips, Cutler once also shared some guidance on how to get title-winning triceps and lats like his.

Jay Cutler reveals the secret to Olympia-worthy arms

Flexing biceps could very well be an indicator of looking jacked. But Cutler believes that there’s more to the arms and adjacent parts. Across a bunch of TikTok videos, the bodybuilding icon shared some of his favorite exercises to aid muscle growth in the triceps and laterals.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cyn9e3iLtPv/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Out of the multiple exercises suggested, one of his most popular choices was the cambered-bar French press for the triceps. Whereas, for the lats, he believed any version of the pullover would be highly beneficial. With a bunch of free tips and tricks, Cutler is proving to be more than just an icon in history. For fitness and bodybuilding enthusiasts, he’s an inspiration to look up to.