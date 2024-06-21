Bodybuilding Legend Arnold Schwarzenegger Gives Scientifically- Backed Methods to Reduce and Manage Anger

Oct 3, 2017; Washington, DC, Former Republican California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger outside of the Supreme Court after oral arguments were heard inside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC. In the Gill v. Whitford gerrymandering case, Wisconsin Democrats argue that Republicans drew congressional district lines that all but guarantee GOP control of both houses of the state legislature. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY NETWORK

People always desire to live a pleasant and tranquil life, yet irritation and rage might arise as a result of the many challenges that life throws at them. Such a problem can also be solved by physical activity, as Arnold Schwarzenegger has long advocated for it in his newsletter.

Aside from providing significant benefits to an individual’s physical health, exercising can also have a favorable impact on their mental health, as the Austrian Oak writes:

“Researchers found that physically stimulating activities are less likely to reduce your anger.”

The Terminator actor goes on to explain that experts studied 154 clinical experiments with over 10,000 individuals to see how different activities alter people’s anger levels.

The activities were likewise divided into two categories, stimulating and relaxing. The results of the trials favored relaxing hobbies, as Schwarzenegger writes:

“Relaxing activities — such as meditation, mindfulness, and yoga — were more effective at reducing feelings of anger, hostility, and aggression.”

The Austrian Oak also goes into detail, stating that meditation was the most beneficial calming activity based on the results. However, he also notes that activities such as running appeared to raise participants’ anger.

Aside from simply offering remedies to suppress the feeling, he adds that the techniques do not guarantee that the individual’s mind will let the memory fade away, which is causing them to feel frustrated. He goes on to say that whatever motivates a person to do to get rid of this emotion is acceptable; however, he does not want them to get overwhelmed by it in the long run.

While physical activities such as gym workouts can be extremely beneficial to one’s general health, some people do not have the time to perform them. However, according to the Austrian Oak, even a small amount of movement, such as sprinting up the stairs, can significantly improve their health.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Recommends a Simple Physical Activity

While sprinting up and down stairs may appear to be a simple action that many people perform on a daily basis, Arnold Schwarzenegger believes it is one of the finest ways to obtain general health advantages. According to research, running up the stairs a few times per day can enhance heart health, cardiovascular fitness, and reduce blood pressure.

He goes on to express that in the aforementioned study, participants were asked to sprint stairs for 20 seconds before walking down to aid in the recovery process, and this exercise was performed at least twice. The findings were astonishing, with short, intensive bursts of physical activity three to four times per day resulting in a 40% reduction in death from all causes and up to a 49% reduction in death from cardiovascular disease.