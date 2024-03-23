Bodybuilding Icon Arnold Schwarzenegger Highlights a Test That Can Predict Heart Attack

It is possible to get reassurance about one’s general health state from any number of available tests. But for reasons that should be readily apparent, most individuals tend to avoid these tests. But Arnold Schwarzenegger says in his newsletter that an individual should have a Coronary Calcium Score (CAC) to see how their heart is doing.

According to a research study, the calcium test result might be anywhere from 0 to 1,000 for an individual. A result greater than zero on this test, however, is indicative of coronary artery disease (CAD).

A considerably higher score may suggest the patient is at increased risk of a heart attack. Even Schwarzenegger has acknowledged the benefit of this particular test:

“The Coronary Calcium Score (CAC) can help you spot the signs of heart disease before it’s too late.”

As usual, the Austrian Oak has provided the necessary scientific reports to support his remarks. However, this time he has also added a few remarks from Dr. Danielle Belardo:

“The CAC has changed preventative cardiology by quantifying calcium build-up in coronary arteries, says cardiologist Dr. Danielle Belardo. This calcium is indicative of plaque build-up and can help determine your risk for a future cardiovascular event, such as heart attack or stroke.”

In addition, Schwarzenegger emphasizes that 80% of cardiac illnesses can be avoided. As the saying goes, “prevention is better than cure,” many lives may be spared if these illnesses could be detected early. On the other hand, he notes that a lot of people are unaware of this specific test.

Since CAC only employs mild radiation, the former bodybuilder stresses that treatment is noninvasive. Schwarzenegger notes that the test has additional advantages beyond what a standard blood test can reveal. He also added a statement by Dr. Belardo:

“According to Dr. Belardo, the CAC is a crystal ball, offering a glimpse into your cardiovascular future.”

Schwarzenegger recommended that his ‘village’ should go to their healthcare provider for CACs. Only an individual’s trusted physician should suggest a CAC due to the many elements that could influence the decision, such as the patient’s age, personal medical history, and even their family medical history.

Arnold Schwarzenegger clears doubts about intermittent fasting affecting heart health

Internet users have been discussing intermittent fasting as of late. Arnold Schwarzenegger debunked the idea that the eating process negatively impacts heart health by doing his own study. The research was just an abstract, and the Austrian Oak pointed out that the authors had already mentioned that it did not cause cardiovascular problems.

This summary details the dietary habits of healthy individuals who participated in the abstract, which lasted no more than two days. As Schwarzenegger pointed out, there is no causal relationship between the individuals’ reduced caloric intake and the intermittent fasting practice. Even more so, the Terminator actor elaborated on how the process causes weight loss, which is a direct benefit in the fight against cardiovascular disease.