“But My Knees Are 51”: Chris Bumstead and Partner Courtney King Share Hilarious Glimpse of Getting Older and Preparing for Their Baby

Off-season prep and business set aside, Chris Bumstead has a new milestone to look forward to. As the due date draws closer, he and his partner, Courtney King, can’t wait to welcome their daughter. Amidst this, the couple has been coping with life as adults in a hilarious fashion. In an Instagram post, King listed their new night-time rituals now that they were soon-to-be parents.

Advertisement

The picture was a mirror selfie clicked by King showing off her baby bump. Bumstead stood next to her in an odd-looking red light cap, nose strips, and glasses. The intention was to show fans how they could pose for the camera outdoors in tailored clothes while flaunting the other, not-so-aesthetically-pleasing side of parenting.

King compared how they were both ‘young and cool’ in one moment but transitioned to their contraptions before going to bed. While she donned disposable underwear for her pregnant belly, Bumstead rocked a red light helmet, presumably for his hair. He also had blue-light-blocking sunglasses, nose strips, mouth tape, and, hilariously, toe spacers.

Advertisement

Fans laughed about how parenthood had humbled the couple, while some appreciated the slice of reality on social media. However, that didn’t stop Bumstead from justifying his practices. He shared the photo on his Instagram story and commented in the caption.

“This is 40…(29 but my knees are 51 so it evens out)”

Since his knees have always been his sore spot during exercises and daily functioning, he often joked about having an old man’s knees. As the joys and downsides of getting older hit the couple, it doesn’t stop them from having fun and entertaining fans. One of them even commented:

“Welcome to parenthood”

Advertisement

While Bumstead can’t wait to be a dad and has three ladies in the house to take care of, including his dog, Pudson, he hasn’t stopped cribbing about his mobility. Previously, he had complained about how his spine and metabolism were negatively affected due to getting old.

Chris Bumstead laments about his mobility issues

After his hair transplant, Bumstead had returned from his hiatus only to realize that he wasn’t as flexible as he thought. He began training with a bunch of other mobility coaches who guided him through various stretches.

One of these coaches was Vernon Griffith, who helped the bodybuilder regain some mobility in his spine. The Instagram video featuring him talked about how one could help joints and spines move smoother only through increased motion. However, because Bumstead believed that his bones were old, he felt the need for more help with his mobility.