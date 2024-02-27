“I Got Hadi”: 5-Time Olympia Chris Bumstead Makes Arnold Classic 2024 Predictions for Open and Classic Divisions

The 2024 Arnold Classic is all set to kick off on Feb 29 in Columbus, Ohio. The excitement of the competition has set off in the air, with many champion bodybuilders and analysts making their predictions for this year’s winners. Adding to the list is five-time reigning Classic Physique Mr. Olympia champion Chris Bumstead.

Advertisement

With the 2024 Arnold Classic just two days away, Bumstead also made his predictions recently. Chris was seen on RAW Nutrition’s podcast, where he discussed multiple factors. He made predictions for the Open and Classic Divisions of the Arnold Classic along with hosts Dom Iacovone and Matt Jensen.

This time, Bumstead will not be competing at the event but instead has been invited as a special guest for the competition. The reigning Classic Physique champion will watch these bodybuilders compete for the title. Days before the event, the 29-year-old has picked up a few names whom he expects to win the championship in Ohio.

Advertisement

Arnold Classic Men’s Open prediction by Chris Bumstead

After the hosts chose their top-5 predictions for the Men’s Open, it was then CBum’s turn to give his prediction. He named a fellow bodybuilder, whom he knows very well, and said “I got Hadi” as the first name. The names and positions Bumstead listed are below:

First Place: Hadi Choopan

Second Place: Samson Dauda

Third Place: James Hollingshead

Fourth Place: Akim Williams

However, Bumstead did choose a fifth prediction as well. He was none other than his fellow Canadian, Antoine Vaillant. Though he is skeptical about him making it to the top 5, Bumstead considered him for the sole reason of being a fan of Vaillant.

In addition, Bumstead picked Choopan as a favorite to win the Arnold Classic because he has trained alongside him and seen his physique up close. Another reason why CBum chose Hadi was because he won the 2022 Mr. Olympia title, giving him an edge over Dauda.

Apart from giving predictions for the Men’s Open, Bumstead also shared his predictions for the Classic Physique during the podcast.

Chris Bumstead predicts the probable top-3 winners for the Arnold Classic Physique

After giving his thoughts on who could be the possible winners for the Men’s Open division, Bumstead also gave predictions for the Classic Physique, his own competitive division. CBum’s predictions are as follows:

Advertisement

First Place: Ramon Rocha Queiroz (Ramon Dino)

Second Place: Urs Kalecinski

Third Place: Terrence Ruffin

It was a no-brainer for fans as to why Chris chose Ramon as the winner. Dino previously competed against CBum and emerged as the runner-up in each of the last two editions of Mr. Olympia. Bumstead, in the podcast, also stated that Breon Ansley could finish in the top five in this division.

With the hype of the Arnold Classic 2024 increasing every day, the lineups for each event are prodigious. This year’s classic could be an entertaining event for all fans who appear to watch the competitions live or even from the comfort of their homes.