Hadi Choopan Scores a Double Win With the 2024 Arnold Classic UK Title

Hadi Choopan is back after his Mr. Olympia 2023 disappointment. With the Arnold Classic, Ohio title already in the bag, he clinched the Arnold Classic UK title as well. Going head-to-head with onstage rival Samson Dauda, he gave fans a jaw-dropping show before bagging the crown.

Choopan had been working hard towards these championships after he stood second at the previous Mr. Olympia. Fans have been rooting for his comeback ever since. While he didn’t lose hope, he prepared twice as hard for his Arnold Classic debut. And the grind paid off well.

Fans rejoiced as their Persian Wolf clinched the title for the second time within a few weeks. Charles Glass’ prodigy Mo Shabaan stood sixth, James Hollingshead stood fifth, Jon De La Rosa stood fourth, Akim Williams stood third, and Samson Dauda was the first runner-up.

Most fans were happy to welcome their bodybuilding star back on the podium.

“Hadi, Iranian legend of bodybuilding”

Some even declared him the king of bodybuilding.

“Do not forget that the hadi is the king.”

One even called for respect for the Persian Wolf.

“It is time to respect this hero”

However, not all things looked rosy in the comments. Many strongly felt that Dauda deserved better.

“Samson got robbed”

Some were disappointed by Dauda’s placing.

“Imo Samson should have won”

Another fan agreed, adding that the Nigerian had presented a better package this season.

“No offense to hadi but samson was better in my opinion, awesome job though”

Nevertheless, Choopan has bagged another title this season. While fans seem divided on who should’ve won the title, the bodybuilders don’t seem to have any animosity against each other.

Hadi Choopan kept brotherhood alive even before the Arnold Classic UK

After the Arnold Classic in Ohio, Dauda was overwhelmed by emotions and dedicated an Instagram post to Choopan and his achievement. The post congratulated his fellow competitor and talked about how hardworking he was. This gesture melted Choopan’s heart.

The Iranian bodybuilder immediately commented thanking Dauda for the gesture and reciprocating the love. He acknowledged how they were indeed brothers bound by iron. Together, they set an example of a true sportsman’s spirit.