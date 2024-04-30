“Idgaf if You Congratulate My Career…”: Chris Bumstead Warns Fans About Wishing Him on His Recent Occasion

Chris Bumstead has been living some of his most joyous moments with his family since the birth of his daughter, Bradley. A week into fatherhood has already made him thrilled, and after he and his partner Courtney announced the birth of their child, fans have flooded him with congratulatory messages. The happiness of being a dad seems to have surpassed every other achievement of his.

Amidst a series of pictures on his social media feed and on his Instagram stories, Bumstead also wanted to express his gratitude towards kind enthusiasts who wished him well. While being the five-time Mr. Olympia Classic Physique champion was not child’s play, nothing compared to the joys of having a child to nurture.

In an Instagram story following a glimpse of his new dad life, Bumstead thanked his fans for their love for his daughter. Fans had flooded his recent post about the birth of Bradley, and the entirety of the bodybuilding world rejoiced with him.

However, the Classic Physique icon also shared how he did not care about people not wishing him on his bodybuilding titles, as long as they appreciated his daughter. Being a dotting father, he’s already head over heels in love and wants others to understand the feeling as well.

“Idgaf if you congratulate my career or think I should win or lose the Olympia…but you damn well better think my baby is cute…”

Meanwhile, Bumstead’s partner King had been updating fans on how the birthing process went on for hours and expressed her gratitude to him and several others who supported her through it. She admitted being extremely proud of how she dealt with the situation and now that Bradley was already a week old, she was excited to have a new best friend in the form of her daughter. Penning a sweet note to Bumstead while sharing a glimpse of the three from a hospital room, she wrote:

“I love you so much, couldn’t have done this without you babe…”

Now as the couple slowly navigates parenthood, Bumstead will take his time before getting back to his full-focused prep for the upcoming Olympia. However, it wasn’t too difficult for him to switch up and balance the two since his priorities and ultimate goal have always remained constant, and those had nothing to do with his bodybuilding career.

Chris Bumstead had owned up to the fallacies of his popular career

While bodybuilding has brought fame to several athletes who grew up to become sources of inspiration for many, one can’t deny its temporary nature. Bumstead knew that his relationship with bodybuilding wouldn’t go on for too long and had discussed the subject in detail with podcast host Patrick-Bet David.

Since he knew his career as a bodybuilder would probably only last for 10-15 years at the most, his ultimate priority was something else. Currently, Bumstead handles his supplement business and juggles brand partnerships. And when he’s not busy traveling the world, meeting fans, and promoting his brand, he’d choose to spend quality time with his family over anything else. He had always wanted to be the best dad one could get, and now, with Bradley finally entering the picture, he has more things to look forward to in his life.