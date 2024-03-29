“Don’t Put This in the Wrong Context”: 4-Time Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler Reveals the Secret Behind ‘Dirty Calories’ for Building Muscles

As a result of his past obsession with food, Jay Cutler received a typical query in his Jay Mail. The four-time Mr. Olympia gorged himself on burgers and fries in many early FLEX magazine features. This has piqued the interest of the bodybuilder’s legion of followers, who has cautioned against trying to replicate his diet.

Advertisement

The 50-year-old highlights the question, “Jay, should I be using dirty calories to build muscle?” Cutler emphasizes that the public’s perception of him after seeing those photos of him consuming junk food is entirely different.

A large burger and fries combo has around 1,000 calories. A thousand calories is probably a healthy amount for a typical man to consume. The bodybuilder, however, did not advocate consuming the calories included in such meals.

Advertisement

Jay Cutler used to consume such meals for a reason. The reason was none other than the eight-time Mr. Olympia, Ronnie Coleman. Cutler wanted to defeat him and dethrone Colman; the mass monster chased those extra calories he got from these types of meals.

The bodybuilder shared his point, emphasizing the various factors:

“It is super important you don’t put this in the wrong context, most of the food I was eating was clean, healthy food. Those meals you saw were to just add extra calories in an easy way, on top of an already healthy diet.”

During his heyday, Jay Cutler’s physique showcased his lean muscles. Despite his massive build, he surprisingly had little body fat. It was an entirely different situation for him to consume those things, as per the four-time Mr. Olympia.

However, he didn’t strictly enforce this food routine on his followers. Cutler recommends these meals to those who are lean and need to bulk up because of the calories they provide, with a small restriction:

Advertisement

“Some people can benefit from doing this, if they are lean and carry some good size. I would suggest using healthy, organic reared burgers and homemade fries, so you actually avoid the regular fast food joints because your digestive system will feel much better for it!”

Jay Cutler takes post-workout meals to the next level

An effective post-workout meal is as crucial to one’s bodybuilding success as a quality pre-workout meal. During his peak years as a bodybuilder, Jay Cutler also followed a restrictive diet. The 50-year-old once imparted his wisdom by explaining how to elevate one’s post-workout meal by using cinnamon, low-fiber, and lean protein.

According to the bodybuilder, cinnamon enhances insulin sensitivity, and eating it with carbohydrates like sweet potatoes or rice helps speed up their digestion. For easier digestion, Cutler recommends low-fiber foods like white rice, potatoes, or even sweet potatoes. If one wants to get the protein their body needs after an intense exercise, Cutler says to eat white fish and chicken or turkey breasts. Incorporating any of these into one’s post-workout meal can help them achieve their fitness goals.