"Failure... Can’t Kill Your Progress Unless You Let It”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Motivates His Village With His Incredible Bodybuilding Journey in America

Since the inception of 2023, Arnold Schwarzenegger has been on a mission. A mission that focuses on getting as many people healthy and happy as possible. And Schwarzenegger, with his newsletter, has been successful in doing that. His social media accounts are full of praise for his ways of getting people out of bed and making them realize the importance of staying healthy. While his village members are following his tips and tricks to stay fit and happy, failure on certain days is guaranteed.

Advertisement

So, to address the same, the Austrian Oak has a few words of motivation for his newsletter family. In the recent edition of Arnold’s Pump Club, Schwarzenegger pens his philosophy on failure while telling his own tale of failure.

The former Governor of California notes that, firstly, people fail because they don’t keep a check on their goals every day. They need to keep the program in front of them and should track their progress daily. Arnold always had his program written on the wall of the gym. And, when he left his temple of bodybuilding each day, he knew he had done it and marked it off.

Advertisement

Secondly, the seven-time Olympia mentions that even if you write your goals down, you will fail on certain days. There can be multiple factors leading to failure. Thinking that you have messed up everything and giving up is not the right way, as mistakes are a part of the process. So, the perception of it needs to change, as these mistakes, if understood as to why they were done in the first place, can act as stairs to achieving your goals. Hence, the only thing that can stop your progress is when you decide you can’t do it anymore. Writing along the same lines, Arnold Schwarzenegger wants you to know that,

“Failure is not fatal. It can’t kill your progress unless you let it… some of you go nuts… might even say, “Well, I said I would exercise every day, and I missed day 10 like a real forehead, so now, what’s the point?”

So, what is the solution to it? Arnold mentions that facing failure and adversity while progressing toward the goal should not stop you. Making routines, learning from mistakes, and moving forward are the keys to success. Though reflecting on why you failed is crucial, dwelling on it will be of no help. Progress over perfection is the most appropriate way to move toward your goal.

While Arnold has left his legacy in every profession he set foot in, that does not mean his road to glory had no thorns. So, Arnold also shared a story of his loss that ultimately helped him become one of the best bodybuilders the sport had ever seen.

Arnold Schwarzenegger tells his tale of loss and how it helped him become the best

In 1968, when Arnold was 21 years old, he was invited to America by Joe Weider. He received a telegram from the godfather of bodybuilding, asking him to participate in the Mr. Universe competition. It was like a dream-come-true moment for the Austrian Oak. He had just won his second Mr. Universe competition in London and was on a high. So, he went to the States, participated in the competition, and was sure of his victory. But to his shock, he lost.

Advertisement

The Austrian Oak lost to Frank Zane. This absolutely puzzled him, and he went into an existential crisis at that time. He felt he had failed in everything, had left his hometown for nothing, and cried all night.

“Frank Zane beat me. I was shocked, I was depressed, and I was all alone. I had just left everyone I knew and everything I had in Europe for this.“

But later, he analyzed what was missing. So, Arnold learned that Zane had won because he had a better definition than him. He also realized that, even after losing, Weider still wanted him in America. Seeing the positives in the worst-case scenarios, Arnold got optimistic. He called in Zane for help and started training at the Mecca of bodybuilding. Both became friends and with his effort and Zane’s guidance, Arnie went on to win ten more titles. And Weider became his mentor and father figure. With this, Arnold learned that none of it would have happened had he gone along with his initial thoughts after losing.

“Your brain will always tell you why you should give up or that you screwed up. But you haven’t. If you believe you can’t screw up, you will succeed.“

With his own defeat story, Schwarzenegger wanted to convey that your perception of defeat and learning from mistakes can become the main reasons for you to achieve your goals. So, even if you fail, check where you can improve, keep moving, and turn your misery into a mission.