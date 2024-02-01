“There’s So Much Going On”: Chris Bumstead Reveals a ‘Life Update’ After Extended Break From Bodybuilding

Having won five Mr. Olympia Classic Physique titles in a row, Chris Bumstead admits that life has taken a high tide for him as he smoothly surfs on. The last bodybuilding season ended on a sweet note for the Canadian icon, who not only added another title to his arsenal but also checked off his life’s biggest goal: to be a father. Now, 2024 holds many promising avenues.

In a recent video named ‘Life Update’, Bumstead checked in with fans in a candid chat. While he followed his daily workout routine on one end, the video featured clips of him sitting down intermittently, talking about how life had been treating him lately.

He reminisced about his recent work trip to Brazil, where he met his onstage rival, Ramon Dino. The duo has always maintained great camaraderie and treated fans to a workout collab. But a surprising part of the visit was how the top competitors discovered that they both took extended breaks after the Olympia.

“It’s hilarious. He was saying he can’t eat too much and he needs to relax…the guy literally took 2 months off and grew since the Olympia, which is like he’s huge, massive! I took two months off and just shrink and lose all my f****ng strength.”

For Bumstead, his break came courtesy of personal life events like the hair transplant and family time. Now that he has a daughter on her way, priorities seem to have shifted for the icon. Throughout the chaos, he credits his partner, Courtney King, for always keeping things grounded back at home.

“It’s easy to kind of grow disconnected in a relationship when you’re spending so much time apart, and there’s so much going on in life.”

As he prepares for the next chapter of his life, Bumstead reveals how he’s grateful for his career. Despite his busy schedule and extensive travel, he practices gratitude. Hustling away at 28, he firmly believes that his current hard work will pay off in the future.

As the bodybuilding icon gradually navigates this new chapter in his life, it isn’t something that he ever anticipated. Apart from his extensive training plans to continue being the winning champion, he once revealed his personal life goals.

Chris Bumstead admits his biggest dream

In a podcast with Patrick Bet-Davis, the Canadian icon reflected on all of his bodybuilding achievements and titles. While he was aware that having a career in strength sports wouldn’t last for more than 15 years, he wanted to make the best of what he could. However, no achievement came close to one of his biggest dreams.

Admitting how he always made sure to prioritize family time over anything else, Bumstead knew he won’t choose between the two. One of his main aims in life was to be a father. And now, with his daughter on her way, he plans to stay back, train, and spend time with family.