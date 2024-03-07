“My Body Is Just Failing”: Samson Dauda Admits Major Health Concerns Ahead of 2024 Arnold Classic UK

Samson Dauda won hearts during the Arnold Classic 2024 by presenting his best-ever physique to date. However, his happiness was short-lived after he made a brief announcement about his ailing health.

In a series of Instagram stories, the Nigerian tiger admitted to feeling unwell to the point of considering hospitalization. After the Arnold Classic and a power-packed performance, he reported some health problems that needed attention.

While he didn’t know what exactly was the root cause, he confessed that he did not have a good feeling about his condition. Recalling how he pushed himself to achieve his best physique, Dauda seemed to have some suspicions surrounding his health and preparation overall.

“I’ve been absolutely ill since the show. This is one of those things where when you have that low body fat, and you spend a lot of time in the expos and meeting people…your body is more vulnerable than what it usually is.”

The consequences of this might affect his performance at the upcoming Arnold Classic UK, where he was scheduled to participate. He reported that his condition and results would determine the fate of his further competitions since he did not want to take risks with his health.

“I have to take myself to the hospital to get checked out because I don’t know, my body is just…I’m trying to push through, I’m trying to train, I’m trying to get through it but my body is just failing at this point.”

After this concerning health update, Dauda has decided to take a break and reflect on his purpose, career, and contributions to the sport before pushing himself further. Bodybuilding is a sport that comes with its risks, mostly long-term physical damage. Therefore, athletes need to get themselves checked consistently, especially during training.

But this wasn’t all. Dauda addressed another concerning issue that seemed to bother his mental well-being ever since the Arnold Classic wrapped up. He lashed out at people trying to target him and his family with his participation.

Samson Dauda rages about bodybuilding enthusiasts’ disrespect

After the Arnold Classic, Dauda dedicated a heartwarming post to his onstage rival, Hadi Choopan, congratulating him on the win. The highlight of the post was how he called both of them warriors battling on stage. He harbored a lot of respect for the Persian Wolf and made sure to let fans know that as well.

However, it seems like Dauda himself did not receive respect from bodybuilding enthusiasts. While Choopan was more than happy to hug him and join in on the camaraderie, the Nigerian seems to have faced people who put him and his family under fire for not winning. The series of Instagram stories where he talked about his health also included him raging about these people dragging them. Now that his participation at the Arnold Classic UK is doubtful, hardcore fans have risen to support their hero in difficult circumstances.