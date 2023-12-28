“Super Excited to Announce…”: Following Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger, Fitness Icon Gears Up for a New Venture

Arnold Schwarzenegger successfully left his legacy in multiple professions. Be it bodybuilding, politics, or entertainment, the star has made his name everywhere. And now, following suit, his son, Joseph Baena, plans on cracking the same formula that once made his dad successful.

Baena is Schwarzenegger’s son from his housekeeper. Just like his father, the 26-year-old dons multiple hats in the form of a real estate agent, an actor, a dancer, and now an aspiring bodybuilder. With daily workouts at the Gold’s Gym, the same place that once made his father a champion, Baena has now set forth on a new fitness venture.

In a recent Instagram post, the shredded fitness icon announced how he was planning the launch of his first-ever training program. Months after embarking on his bodybuilding career, the young star finally felt capable enough to move forward by educating others.

“Super excited to announce the launch of my first training program! I’ve received so many messages, questions and requests on what a good fundamental training program looks like, so I thought I’d share it with all of you right before the new year starts!”

Baena has been consistent with his workout content online. Keeping it natural, the star proved to the world how genetics played a huge role in his Greek god-like physique. Many have compared him to a young Arnold Schwarzenegger, with similar muscular structure and contours.

The program is set to launch on December 31st, giving fitness enthusiasts the perfect opportunity to start 2024 with a bang. Promising a ‘major pump,’ Baena seems geared up for training the masses while showing off his prowess in the field.

Incidentally, both father and son seem to have similar goals when it comes to catering to a fit lifestyle. While Baena has the potential to train fitness enthusiasts for a good pump at the gym, Schwarzenegger has already set his eyes on eradicating procrastination with his ‘Finish Strong Challenge.’

Arnold Schwarzenegger launched the Finish Strong Challenge to end the year physically fit

Towards the end of December, Schwarzenegger addressed the issue of how everyone tends to push their fitness goals to the next year. While it could serve as a good New Year resolution, the former bodybuilder didn’t see the point of delaying something necessary.

This marked the beginning of the ‘Finish Strong Challenge”—a daily fitness routine that one could perform at home or in the gym. It contained a certain number of reps and sets of various exercises that challenged the mobility and flexibility of people, kept them in shape, and gave them a good burn while they also enjoyed holiday treats. With the year coming to an end, it’s quite heartwarming to note how father and son have similar goals for the betterment of the masses.