Following Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mike Mentzer Once Slammed Critics Labelling Bodybuilders as Narcissists

Over the past few decades, Mike Mentzer has set the blueprint for many bodybuilders to fit the desired shredded aesthetic with logical training. He pioneered high-intensity training and workout-till-failure practice in order to promote muscle growth. But bodybuilding is not only about exercise and diet. Aesthetics also play a huge role in the sport.

In his book, High-Intensity Training the Mike Mentzer Way, the late veteran mentioned onstage competitor Arnold Schwarzenegger and echoed his thoughts on this subject. Bodybuilders are often termed narcissists due to their tendency to be in front of the mirror at all times. However, this label didn’t go down well with either of the icons.

In the docudrama Pumping Iron, Schwarzenegger mentioned how a mirror to a bodybuilder is what a stopwatch to a runner would be. Extremely integral to the process of growth, transformation, and keeping a check on the physique. Mentzer added to this, stating that every bodybuilder needs an instantaneous medium to judge their overall physique.

“Still photos and videotape can be helpful, but as the impending competition grows closer and closer, only the mirror can provide him with the instantaneous feedback he requires”

Yet, the claims of bodybuilders being narcissists struck the wrong chord with both icons. Mentzer elaborated with some tips on how to use the mirror effectively. In fact, contrary to the critics, the late legend observed that many bodybuilders were mirror-shy and couldn’t use the tool to its full potential.

“Shed your shyness and keep your ego in check, and your mirror can be as useful a tool in your contest preparations as any piece of exercise equipment”

Schwarzenegger, on the other hand, once spoke up about similar concerns in an interview from 1974.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mike Mentzer were on the same mental wavelength

In an old chat with ABC Australia, Schwarzenegger addressed the stereotype surrounding bodybuilders and their tendency to keep looking at mirrors. He admitted that in many countries, the profession was even looked down upon, due to the idea that they’re too involved in themselves.

However, Schwarzenegger was quick to slam these claims. He explained how mirrors were a necessary and readily available medium to check one’s progress quickly. Tools like weighing scales, tape measure, mirrors, and so on helped bodybuilders fine-tune their progress before championships. Pros like Mentzer and Schwarzenegger witnessed the sport in various eras – from when it began growing popular to the current times, where it has now grown into a successful industry. Yet, their thoughts, ideas, and lessons are relevant enough for enthusiasts to practice even today.