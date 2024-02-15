Former Bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger Spills Facts on Foods That Are Linked to Depression

Stay active, stay fit. This is the motto that Arnold Schwarzenegger suggests his fellow village members and fitness enthusiasts follow. As a living example of staying healthy, Arnold recommends multiple ways to do it with ease.

Advertisement

The Austrian Oak, through his newsletter, has once again shared valuable knowledge about foods that could be associated with depression. While there are various types of foods we consume regularly, we do not have to worry about everything we eat. However, according to Arnold, one particular food item can cause a lot of damage when consumed regularly.

Arnold notes that ultra-processed foods are very harmful if consumed regularly. It contains hydrogenated oils, chemical additives, artificial sweeteners, emulsifiers, and preservatives, which are extremely harmful to the body.

Advertisement

“Recent research suggests the more often you eat ultra-processed foods, the more likely you are to report feeling depressed or anxious.”

In addition, Arnold adds that just because you’re consuming this type of food, it can make you feel depressed. As per the research conducted, it is observational. What researchers have found is that individuals who are already feeling depressed and anxious tend to eat more ultra-processed foods than normal people.

“Another study of more than 11,000 people found that cognitive decline increased an additional 28 percent in people who consume more than 20 percent of their calories from ultra-processed foods.”

However, Arnold comes up with a suggestion. He states that even if you consume a lesser quantity of unhealthy food, it is okay as long as you’re eating nutritious food most of the time. While citing research, Arnold stated that people who ate ultra-processed foods in moderation but also maintained healthy food styles showed no relation to anxiety, depression, or cognitive decline.

Therefore, Arnold asks people to consume more whole grains, green vegetables, nuts, fish, and berries. This can prevent depression or an unhealthy lifestyle. So, the primary point is to ensure one eats healthily more often, even if one consumes a small amount of ultra-processed food at times.

Advertisement

Arnold Schwarzenegger suggests to consume certain foods that help lose more calories

In a previous edition of his newsletter, Arnold shared some tips on calories. He wrote about how including certain foods can help one shed weight. Certain studies suggest that, based on the type of food you eat, it helps you absorb fewer calories and lose weight. Studies also state that not all calories are equal.

Heavily processed foods are digested easily and faster. Therefore, calories are more likely to stick in your body and increase weight. Organic or less processed foods take time to break down. Schwarzenegger thus points out that people who consume these with more fiber still have an intake of the same amount of calories. But their bodies absorb fewer calories.

In conclusion, he suggests that consuming fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains, and oats is good for reducing weight and living a more healthy life.