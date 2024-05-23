Jay Cutler Reminisces About Meeting Onstage Rival Ronnie Coleman for the First Time

Bodybuilding enthusiasts know the hype that Jay Cutler and Ronnie Coleman could create on stage during their prime. Some of the most compelling onstage rivals at the time, they managed to make waves with their competitive spirit and camaraderie. Yet, Cutler has always believed that Coleman has been his biggest source of inspiration.

In a recent YouTube video, the four-time Mr. Olympia reflected on his fitness journey so far and recalled the first time he came face-to-face with his rival. By then, he had already heard of Coleman grabbing eyeballs for his superior physique despite being far from his ultimate form.

In 1996, after he had gotten his pro card, Cutler remembered how he wanted to see the Metroflex Gym, where Coleman trained, to see just how hardcore it was. It was on his bucket list to visit Dallas and train there, seemingly to understand his onstage rival’s techniques.

At the time, Coleman was an uprising star, slowly growing popular among the bodybuilding circles with his impressive physique. Yet, Cutler argued that he hadn’t yet attained his Olympia-winning form back then.

“I was impressed with Ronnie but he wasn’t the Ronnie of later right? You know when he came on in like ’98.”

Still, Cutler admitted that even back then, Coleman’s biceps were his biggest strength, which got him several gasps of awe. However, his weak point was his lower half, which he had eventually prepped up for the Olympia in ’98.

“He had like the crazy split biceps…at that time…I thought his lower body, which is amazing because full circle towards the end of his career he had like the biggest legs!”

Eventually, the duo went on to have a spectacular run on stage where the bodybuilding world was divided on whom to support. In 2005, Cutler made history by overthrowing Coleman, who had already won eight titles in a row. Yet, even after all these years, the rivals look at each other with respect and admiration.

Jay Cutler had some special words for Ronnie Coleman’s 60th birthday

Recently, Coleman celebrated his 60th birthday, and the entire bodybuilding world teamed up to wish the legend. Overcoming several adversities in the form of medical hurdles, he rang in his 60s with a big smile and the drive to work out more. Naturally, Cutler knew he couldn’t miss out on the opportunity to pen him a heartfelt note for his contributions.

Calling him his idol and one of the GOATs, Cutler dedicated an Instagram post to Coleman on the occasion. Hoping that Coleman’s day would turn out as legendary as him, the four-time Mr. Olympia expressed his gratitude and joy for the milestone event.