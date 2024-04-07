“Gonna Press Charges”: IFBB Pro Michael Daboul Gets Attacked at UK Pro Show

In an unfortunate incident, IFBB Pro Michael Daboul ended up with broken bones and multiple injuries due to an attack at the 2 Bros Pro Event in the UK. He shared certain details of the attack along with pictures of his wounds on his Instagram stories. The official Instagram page of the IFBB Pro League also commented on the incident.

To rewind things a little bit, Daboul was at the show criticizing some of the management decisions surrounding the monetization of the event and categories. He even boldly voiced some observations about how athletes faced mistreatment based on their participation in various categories. He later debated if that was the reason for facing the wrath of the attack.

Daboul put up a story of what went wrong, along with some details of the incident. As it turns out, he was beaten up by four men who allegedly belonged to the security team of the event. The attack took place when he asked security personnel to let him backstage to meet one of his partners after the completion of a show.

He ended up with broken ribs, a partially broken nose, and a black eye after they beat him up. The attackers reportedly came out of nowhere and repeatedly punched him after carrying him outside.

“Police arrested 2 of them and still looking for the others…I’m gonna press charges…”

Daboul firmly believes the attack took place because of his criticism of the event. He even hinted at how his previous stories could’ve triggered local authorities, although they haven’t confirmed anything about the incident yet. He later posted an update for fans worried about his current condition, stating that he was still at the hospital. Physical pain set aside, he mostly faced mental trauma after the incident.

“When I criticize a small show because I want the sport to get better nothing else. Today I felt so embarrassed and I felt really in pain…I honestly wished for that moment to be dead and not have to look at anyone in the eyes.”

The embarrassment and mental trauma were already a lot for Daboul to handle. Moreover, he also reported waiting for eight hours, for doctors to check his eye at the hospital. With blood-soaked clothes and a swollen red face, he had no option but to wait for things to calm down. Meanwhile, the IFBB Pro League also spoke up on the matter.

What do the authorities have to say about the attack on Michael Daboul?

As soon as the news of the bodybuilding pro’s predicament spread, many fans were worried and livid at the event organization that let such an incident occur. With well-known media pages like the RxMuscle reporting the news, the tragedy has gained attention from the bigger authorities.

The IFBB Pro League released a statement addressing Daboul’s predicament. They assured that they would never want any of their participants or event attendees to feel unsafe at competitions. The league is reportedly communicating with local authorities to understand the gravity of the situation and decide on a course of action for the same. Hopefully, Daboul gets to stay safe after the attack, and the wrongdoers face consequences.